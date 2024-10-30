Digital Developer Upanup Helps Municipalities Prep for Emergencies with Reliable Website Solutions and Safety Alerts

Upanup did an incredible job ensuring our website was able to handle the increased demand and remain a reliable resource for our community when we needed it most Post this

During emergencies, city residents, businesses, media outlets and visitors rely on their municipality's website to access important information and safety announcements about their community, facilities, government services, and much more.

"It's crucial that city officials have the tools to give the public up-to-date information about unfolding emergencies," said Peter Knapp, CEO of Upanup. "Upanup gives municipalities the ability to quickly send push alerts to the community while also giving them the confidence they need to know that their websites will remain stable during times of increased traffic."

Upanup's web solutions played a key role during the 2021 floods in Abbotsford, BC from the overflowing of the Nooksack River, shortly after the company provided a comprehensive website redesign for the City, including ongoing support, maintenance, and hosting of the website.

During the unprecedented 2021 flood, the City of Abbotsford's website saw more than 1.8 million page views during the month of November compared to the typical average of 320,000 monthly page views.

"Upanup did an incredible job ensuring our website was able to handle the increased demand and remain a reliable resource for our community when we needed it most," said Abbotsford City Manager, Peter Sparanese. "During an emergency, having online resources and a website that is reliable, accessible and up to date is essential for local governments in helping to keep residents and businesses informed and safe."

These floods killed hundreds of thousands of livestock and affected countless people in the surrounding area, leading many to look to the website for important updates and safety bulletins.

"Upanup made sure the city's website remained stable during increased traffic, and ensured its 150,000 citizens, the media, visitors and other interested parties were able to access information in this difficult time," added Knapp.

A full case study on the Abbotsford flood can be found here along with other case studies from municipalities and utilities that Upanup has collaborated with.

For more information, please visit Upanup.com and Abbotsford.ca.

About Upanup

Founded in 2012 by Peter Knapp and Richard Hammond, Upanup employs thirty dedicated designers, developers, marketing professionals and strategists in offices across Waterloo, Ontario; Calgary, Alberta; and Victoria, British Columbia. With clients in Canada and the United States, Upanup offers expertise in digital website solutions that prioritize user experience, accessibility and community engagement.

Media Contact

Scott Ledingham, Upanup, 6138067135, [email protected], https://www.upanup.com

SOURCE Upanup