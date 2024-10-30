Digital Developer Upanup Helps Municipalities Prep for Emergencies with Reliable Website Solutions and Safety Alerts

With extreme weather conditions becoming more common, Upanup's web solutions allows city websites to remain stable and alert the public with important safety updates
VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upanup, a website solution for governments and utilities that prioritizes user experience, accessibility and community engagement, is allowing municipalities to have a reliable website solution that can handle increased traffic and remain stable in the event of an emergency.
Canada is seeing more serve weather conditions throughout the country at all times of the year. This month, British Columbia has faced floods from an atmospheric river that has affected many municipalities across the province while the Greater Toronto Area and parts of southern Ontario had floods in August 2024.
During emergencies, city residents, businesses, media outlets and visitors rely on their municipality's website to access important information and safety announcements about their community, facilities, government services, and much more.
"It's crucial that city officials have the tools to give the public up-to-date information about unfolding emergencies," said Peter Knapp, CEO of Upanup. "Upanup gives municipalities the ability to quickly send push alerts to the community while also giving them the confidence they need to know that their websites will remain stable during times of increased traffic."
Upanup's web solutions played a key role during the 2021 floods in Abbotsford, BC from the overflowing of the Nooksack River, shortly after the company provided a comprehensive website redesign for the City, including ongoing support, maintenance, and hosting of the website.
During the unprecedented 2021 flood, the City of Abbotsford's website saw more than 1.8 million page views during the month of November compared to the typical average of 320,000 monthly page views.
"Upanup did an incredible job ensuring our website was able to handle the increased demand and remain a reliable resource for our community when we needed it most," said Abbotsford City Manager, Peter Sparanese. "During an emergency, having online resources and a website that is reliable, accessible and up to date is essential for local governments in helping to keep residents and businesses informed and safe."
These floods killed hundreds of thousands of livestock and affected countless people in the surrounding area, leading many to look to the website for important updates and safety bulletins.
"Upanup made sure the city's website remained stable during increased traffic, and ensured its 150,000 citizens, the media, visitors and other interested parties were able to access information in this difficult time," added Knapp.
A full case study on the Abbotsford flood can be found here along with other case studies from municipalities and utilities that Upanup has collaborated with.
For more information, please visit Upanup.com and Abbotsford.ca.
About Upanup
Founded in 2012 by Peter Knapp and Richard Hammond, Upanup employs thirty dedicated designers, developers, marketing professionals and strategists in offices across Waterloo, Ontario; Calgary, Alberta; and Victoria, British Columbia. With clients in Canada and the United States, Upanup offers expertise in digital website solutions that prioritize user experience, accessibility and community engagement.
