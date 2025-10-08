Digital Dynamo and Tirador Compliance Announce Partnership to Help Financial Advisors Build Compliant Online Reviews

"Digital Dynamo's reviews building service for financial advisors, combined with Tirador's regulatory expertise, helps firms build reviews without worrying about compliance penalties." Marcie Lord, Founder, Digital Dynamo LLC Post this

"Online reviews are a key trust signal for prospective clients, but financial advisors need to build them with an airtight process from a compliance perspective," said Marcie Lord, Founder of Digital Dynamo. "By combining our reviews building service with Tirador's regulatory expertise, firms can grow their online reviews without worrying about compliance penalties."

"Tirador has long helped RIAs operationalize the Marketing Rule," said Mark Bell, Principal, Tirador Compliance. "This collaboration ensures advisors can benefit from reviews while meeting the rule's conditions - disclosures, oversight, fair presentation, and books-and-records - so marketing and compliance move in lockstep."

What the joint program includes

Compliant review acquisition: Opt-in invitations, balanced solicitation practices, and standardized disclosures for reviews and endorsements.

Disclosure & evidence capture: Automated collection and retention of required disclosures; archiving of invitations, reviews, approvals, and responses.

Response playbooks: Tone and content guidance for acknowledging positive/negative reviews without triggering unsubstantiated claims or cherry-picking.

Local SEO & web integration: Review widgets with required disclosures, and addition of new reviews by clients to the Google Business Profile.

Who it's for

Registered investment advisers and dual registrants seeking growth in competitive local markets who want measurable review lift and confidence that their program aligns with the SEC or state Marketing Rule conditions.

Availability

The joint program is available immediately to RIAs nationwide. Advisors can begin with a readiness assessment that maps current practices to required controls and identifies any policy or disclosure gaps.

About Digital Dynamo

Digital Dynamo is a Lafayette, CO based digital marketing agency that works with companies nationwide. Learn more at https://digitaldynamollc.com/

About Tirador Compliance

Tirador Compliance Colorado-based consultancy that helps investment advisers build practical, exam-ready compliance programs. Services include regulatory gap assessments, policies and procedures, marketing reviews, and ongoing compliance support. Learn more at https://tiradorcompliance.com/

Media Contacts

Digital Dynamo

Marcie Lord, Founder

[email protected] | 720-915-1912

Regulatory note: Reviews/endorsements are subject to the SEC Marketing Rule (Rule 206(4)-1). Advisors remain responsible for ensuring required disclosures, oversight, fair presentation, and books-and-records. This release is informational and not legal advice.

Media Contact

Marcie Lord, Digital Dynamo LLC, 1 7209151912, [email protected], https://digitaldynamollc.com/

SOURCE Digital Dynamo LLC