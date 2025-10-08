Digital Dynamo and Tirador Compliance Announce Partnership to Help Financial Advisors Build Compliant Online Reviews

Digital Dynamo LLC has announced a strategic partnership with Tirador Compliance to help registered investment advisers (RIAs) generate and manage online reviews in compliance with the SEC Marketing Rule. The collaboration combines Digital Dynamo's review-generation and local SEO programs with Tirador's regulatory frameworks, creating an end-to-end, audit-ready system for compliant review acquisition, disclosure capture, and recordkeeping. Designed for RIAs nationwide, the program enables firms to grow their online presence and client trust while maintaining full regulatory compliance.
DENVER, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Dynamo LLC ("Digital Dynamo"), a boutique digital marketing agency that services companies across the United States, and Tirador Compliance ("Tirador"), a consultancy focused on registered investment adviser (RIA) compliance, today announced a strategic partnership to help financial advisors generate, manage, and archive online reviews in alignment with the SEC Marketing Rule (Rule 206(4)-1), or applicable state rules.
Under the partnership, Digital Dynamo's review-generation and local SEO programs will be paired with Tirador's compliance frameworks to provide advisors with an end-to-end, audit-ready approach to online reviews. The joint offering includes disclosures, supervisory review, recordkeeping, maintains confidentiality, and is all integrated with Digital Dynamo's services for acquiring and showcasing client feedback across major platforms.
"Online reviews are a key trust signal for prospective clients, but financial advisors need to build them with an airtight process from a compliance perspective," said Marcie Lord, Founder of Digital Dynamo. "By combining our reviews building service with Tirador's regulatory expertise, firms can grow their online reviews without worrying about compliance penalties."
"Tirador has long helped RIAs operationalize the Marketing Rule," said Mark Bell, Principal, Tirador Compliance. "This collaboration ensures advisors can benefit from reviews while meeting the rule's conditions - disclosures, oversight, fair presentation, and books-and-records - so marketing and compliance move in lockstep."
What the joint program includes
- Compliant review acquisition: Opt-in invitations, balanced solicitation practices, and standardized disclosures for reviews and endorsements.
- Disclosure & evidence capture: Automated collection and retention of required disclosures; archiving of invitations, reviews, approvals, and responses.
- Response playbooks: Tone and content guidance for acknowledging positive/negative reviews without triggering unsubstantiated claims or cherry-picking.
- Local SEO & web integration: Review widgets with required disclosures, and addition of new reviews by clients to the Google Business Profile.
Who it's for
Registered investment advisers and dual registrants seeking growth in competitive local markets who want measurable review lift and confidence that their program aligns with the SEC or state Marketing Rule conditions.
Availability
The joint program is available immediately to RIAs nationwide. Advisors can begin with a readiness assessment that maps current practices to required controls and identifies any policy or disclosure gaps.
About Digital Dynamo
Digital Dynamo is a Lafayette, CO based digital marketing agency that works with companies nationwide. Learn more at https://digitaldynamollc.com/
About Tirador Compliance
Tirador Compliance Colorado-based consultancy that helps investment advisers build practical, exam-ready compliance programs. Services include regulatory gap assessments, policies and procedures, marketing reviews, and ongoing compliance support. Learn more at https://tiradorcompliance.com/
Media Contacts
Digital Dynamo
Marcie Lord, Founder
[email protected] | 720-915-1912
Regulatory note: Reviews/endorsements are subject to the SEC Marketing Rule (Rule 206(4)-1). Advisors remain responsible for ensuring required disclosures, oversight, fair presentation, and books-and-records. This release is informational and not legal advice.
