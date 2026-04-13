Digital Dynamo Wins 2026 Internet Advertising Competition Award for Best Health Care Website

"This website is a great example of how a provider's expertise can really shine if given the right platform. Dr. Joey Seyforth and the doctors at Comeback Performance are THE premiere shoulder rehab experts, and the Comeback Performance website really showcases that." Post this

"This website is a great example of how a provider's expertise can really shine if given the right platform," says Marcie Lord, Founder of Digital Dynamo. "Dr. Joey Seyforth and the doctors at Comeback Performance are THE premiere shoulder rehab experts, and the Comeback Performance website really showcases that. You land on the site and almost instantly know, they're the ones to get your shoulder feeling great again."

Read more about Digital Dynamo's work on the Comeback Performance website here.

See all the winners at the IAC Awards website.

About the Internet Advertising Competition (IAC): The Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards were developed by the Web Marketing Association in 1999 to honor online advertising excellence from marketers and creative agencies across 86 industries.

The Internet Advertising Competition judges represent all aspects of the advertising and Internet worlds. Entries are judged on the following criteria:

Creativity

Innovation

Impact

Design

Copywriting

Use of the medium

Memorability

The 2026 judges represent some of the best the Internet Advertising community has to offer, including: Arc Worldwide, Blue Coda, BlackRock Investments, Brunner Digital, Campbell-Ewald, CNN News Group, Deep Interactive Asia, Digitas, EuroRSCG 4D, Google, IBM Interactive, imc2, JWT, LeapFrog Interactive, Mass Transmit, McCann Worldgroup, Razorfish, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Tectis GmbH, TMP Worldwide, Universal McCann Interactive, Weber Shandwick and Wunderman / Y&R.

Media Contact

Marcie Lord, Digital Dynamo, LLC, 1 7209151912, [email protected], https://digitaldynamollc.com/

SOURCE Digital Dynamo, LLC