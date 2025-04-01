Digital Executive Protection: A Critical Imperative for Modern Leadership - Dr. Chris Pierson Sets the Stage at RSAC 2025

As a two-time CISO, Chris saw a major gap in an organization's ability to protect itself from the vulnerabilities introduced by executives' personal digital lives and his answer was to launch BlackCloak. Post this

"As a two-time CISO, Chris saw a major gap in an organization's ability to protect itself from the vulnerabilities introduced by executives' personal digital lives and his answer was to launch BlackCloak. He is not only a cybersecurity and privacy expert but an innovator and thought leader who provides succinct and actionable insights to the cybersecurity community," said Tracey Moon, Chief Marketing Officer for BlackCloak. "His sessions at RSAC 2025 offer attendees a rare and unique opportunity to interact with Chris, gaining access to his technical expertise and strategic foresight in two different but important areas: their personal digital lives and critical infrastructure."

Session1: Protecting What Matters—Your Family & Home

The session will take place on Monday, April 28, 2025 between 8:30 AM and 9:20 AM PT.

It will address an often-overlooked dimension of cybersecurity: the vulnerabilities that reach beyond the corporate perimeter and into an executive's home. Dr. Pierson will discuss the risks posed by smart home technology, identity theft, and digital scams, while providing attendees with real-world examples and actionable steps to mitigate these threats. Participants will leave equipped with strategies to extend cybersecurity protections to their families and homes. The session is sponsored by The Aspen Institute.

Dr. Pierson will also lead a second session, focused on the global supply chain.

Session 2: When Things Go Boom! Your Supply Chain Risk

This interactive Learning Lab will take place on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 between 8:30 AM and 10:30 AM PT and will be co-presented with James Shreve, a partner with Troutman Pepper Locke LLP. Dr. Pierson and Shreve will take a deep dive into the ever-growing risks associated with global supply chains. With every business relying on third-party suppliers, understanding and mitigating these risks is critical. This session will allow participants to collaborate in teams, exploring innovative approaches to assessing suppliers, reducing vulnerabilities, and achieving business goals—all while bolstering cybersecurity defenses.

Why Dr. Chris Pierson Stands Out

With a career that spans legal, technological, and corporate cybersecurity leadership, Dr. Pierson has been at the forefront of defending against digital threats. His professional journey includes serving as CISO for financial technology firms, Chief Privacy Officer for the U.S. operations of the Royal Bank of Scotland, and a member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity Subcommittee and Data Privacy and Integrity Advisory Committee. As the founder of BlackCloak, Dr. Pierson's vision focuses on protecting the personal digital lives of executives, high-net-worth individuals, and their families.

Dr. Pierson's career has been defined by a dedication to advancing the field of cybersecurity and privacy. He has testified before Congress, contributed to pivotal industry standards, and advised government agencies on critical infrastructure and emerging threats. As a practitioner, legal expert, and founder of a pioneering cybersecurity company focused on protecting the personal digital lives of high profile individuals, his insights bridge the gap between theory and practical implementation.

To register to attend Dr. Chris Pierson's RSAC sessions, visit https://path.rsaconference.com/flow/rsac/us25/FullAgenda/page/catalog?search=%22Chris%20Pierson%22&tab.sessioncatalogdisplay=1731537628897001a5i1.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution that includes mobile and desktop apps and concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals gain complete peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats from executives without invading their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

