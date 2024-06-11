Digital Experience Executive Karl Walsh Joins Metrical's Advisory Board

"Metrical is at the forefront of helping businesses harness the power of data to drive success." Karl Walsh, EVP, Global Head of Warner Music Experience at Warner Music Group. Post this

e-commerce. He is currently EVP, Global Head of Warner Music Experience at Warner Music Group, and has previously held various executive management positions, most notably Chief Executive Ofﬁcer of Bodybuilding.com and Chief Digital Ofﬁcer at JCPenney, where he oversaw a partnership with Metrical.

"Metrical is at the forefront of helping businesses harness the power of data to drive success," said Walsh. "Having had the ﬁrsthand experience of seeing their solutions in action, and the resulting revenue, I'm thrilled to contribute to shaping the future of analytics-driven decision-making with Metrical."

"We are delighted to welcome Karl Walsh to our Advisory Board," said Zabe Agha, CEO and founder at Metrical. "His deep understanding of market dynamics and experience across various industries has already provided tremendous value, letting us think about the critical elements important to executive leadership in e-commerce."

About Metrical:

Metrical's behavioral customer engagement solutions use artiﬁcial intelligence (AI) to deliver net new revenue from consumers at target margins. While shoppers are still on your site, Metrical predicts which people are about to leave, engages with them, assesses their needs and delivers compelling messaging that drives them to make a purchase – all in real-time. This personalized experience improves conversion rates, drives customer loyalty and increases Return on Ad Spend (ROAS), all without using cookies or Personal Identiﬁable Information (PII). Metrical is used by leading brands and retailers including JCPenney, DICK's Sporting Goods, Brooks Brothers, Fossil Group and others.

