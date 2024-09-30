Digital Health ROI Report Shares Metrics That Matter The Most to Hospital Leaders and Strategies for Maximizing ROI for Digital Health

"The Digital Health ROI Report helps demystify what those who are seeing success are doing differently and actionable tactics that can be implemented to create real change," said Ryan Bengtson, CEO of Panda Health. Post this

Patient Outcomes and Experience are Top Priorities: Over 60% of respondents ranked improved patient outcomes as their most important ROI measure, followed closely by patient experience, indicating a strong focus on the patient care impact of digital health investments.

Skepticism Toward Vendor-Reported ROI: Only 25% of hospital leaders trust ROI claims made by vendors, and 59% reported that vendor ROI promises fall short more than half the time.

Formal ROI Evaluation Processes are Lacking: Less than half (46%) of surveyed hospitals have formal processes in place for evaluating the ROI of digital health solutions during purchase decisions.

Most Solutions Meet or Exceed Expectations: Despite challenges with vendor accountability, nearly two-thirds of respondents stated that their implemented solutions met or exceeded their internal ROI expectations.

"Billions are being invested in digital health to help make healthcare better, but the approach to how ROI is evaluated and accounted for is ambiguous and a struggle for many hospital leaders. The Digital Health ROI Report helps demystify what those who are seeing success are doing differently and actionable tactics that can be implemented to create real change," said Ryan Bengtson, CEO of Panda. "Most hospitals don't have the luxury of trusting guesswork, and that's why defined and measurable ROI is the way forward."

The report, commissioned by Panda and conducted by Sage Growth Partners, is based on a June 2024 survey of 75 hospital and health system leaders, including CFOs, clinical leaders, and IT professionals. It uncovers key ROI priorities, challenges in assessment, and strategies for enhancing digital health investments.

The full copy of The Digital Health ROI Report is available here.

This report follows Panda's launch of the Member Community, an exclusive virtual hub where IT and digital health leaders can exchange knowledge and insights to propel digital health advancement.

