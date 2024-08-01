Digital Health Tools That Will Transform Cancer Treatment, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how clinical trials and care pathways are shifting to patients' homes — and oncology is no exception. Attendees will gain insights into how, despite clear benefits, incorporating digital health applications into oncology treatments comes with unique challenges. The featured speaker will discuss how high-volume data can be a blessing and a curse, and therefore making the most of it requires converting it into actionable insights. The speaker will also share how regulators have a role to play in advancing digital health tools and uptake.
TORONTO , Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital health tools and applications have vast potential and applicability in the oncology care delivery space. Yet, while the digital health market is expected to grow to $221 billion by 2026 and cancer care is estimated to cost the healthcare system approximately $246 billion by 2030, digital health solutions represent only about 3 percent of total oncology care volume in oncology today, based on claims data.
Against this backdrop, the opportunities for digital health technologies to support cancer care on the provider side (via screening, diagnosis, treatment decision support, prediction of adverse events or clinical trial matching) and the patient side (via patient-reported outcomes and experience measures), as well as in terms of infrastructure and communication (via asynchronous messaging between patients and providers), are enormous.
To successfully leverage these advancing technologies, pharmaceutical and life science technology companies must come together to develop tools that will arm providers with enhanced screening, diagnosis, treatment and patient engagement. The expansion of digital health applications promises to not only improve patient outcomes but also reduce costs and increase the efficiency of oncology care. As the market evolves, collaborating to address barriers to technology adoption and regulatory acceptance will be crucial in realizing the full potential of digital health in oncology.
Register for this webinar today to learn how pharmaceutical and life science technology companies are collaborating to harness digital health tools in oncology care delivery.
Join Jaydev Thakkar, MBA, Chief Operating Officer, Biofourmis, for the live webinar on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Digital Health Tools That Will Transform Cancer Treatment.
