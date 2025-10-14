Digital Infuzion, LLC Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

"Innovation isn't just what we do, it's how we work together. Our employees bring curiosity, creativity, and purpose to everything they do, driving solutions that make a real impact on public health," shares Jennifer Fairfax, Vice President of Human Resources & Administration at Digital Infuzion. Post this

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Digital Infuzion, LLC stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"Earning the Great Place To Work Certification™ is a meaningful reflection of our culture - one that values transparency, trust, and a deep commitment to our people," said Jennifer Fairfax, Vice President of Human Resources & Administration at Digital Infuzion. "We're proud to foster an environment where people feel supported, inspired, and empowered to shape the future."

At Digital Infuzion, we prioritize well-being and resilience as foundational to employee success. Our flexible work model allows employees to design their optimal environment, whether remote, hybrid, or in-office. Comprehensive health benefits include mental health and family well-being support through 24/7 access to health concierge services for employees and their dependents, complementing our traditional EAP and health offerings.

Career development and employee engagement are core to our culture. Our quarterly all-hands, state of the company meetings provide an open forum where employees can share feedback directly with leadership and hear updates on business activities that impact them. This transparency builds trust and alignment across the organization.

We also foster growth and celebrate excellence through unique company programs. re:CONNECT, our annual tech showcase, allows project teams to demonstrate how their contributions advance public health outcomes, fueling innovation, cross-functional pride, and collaboration with internal teams and invited external guests. Our Awardz program, driven by peer nominations, honors those who exemplify our core values: Outcomes First, Innovation, Radical Candor, Never Satisfied, and Resilience. At Digital Infuzion, these initiatives aren't perks, they are part of our DNA. They ensure that every employee feels valued, supported, and connected to our larger mission of improving lives through data, innovation, and public health impact.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow or start your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: digitalinfuzion.com

About Digital Infuzion

Digital Infuzion, LLC empowers life sciences and health research through innovative enterprise systems and patented data solutions. We transform complex biological and clinical data into actionable insights, improving research outcomes, operational efficiency, and public health readiness. Our work bridges the gap between research and real-world impact, partnering with federal agencies like NIH, CMS, HRSA, USDA, and DHS. While deeply rooted in healthcare and biomedical research, our expertise spans multiple sectors, delivering enterprise applications, data science, and cybersecurity solutions that help organizations accelerate research, optimize operations, and achieve mission-critical objectives with measurable results.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Eileen Moore, Digital Infuzion, 1 3017287434, [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Infuzion