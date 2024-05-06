Digital Infuzion Welcomes Dr. Davyd Chung as Chief Growth Officer to Spearhead Strategic Expansion

"Davyd's background in biomedical research and his proven track record in strategic growth are tremendous assets to us," said Hemant Virkar, CEO of Digital Infuzion. "We are excited to collaborate with him to extend our impact on healthcare and enable our clients to achieve exceptional outcomes." Post this

Prior to his tenure at DLH, Dr. Chung served as the Executive Director of Research and Strategic Operations at the University of Illinois-Chicago (UIC) Cancer Center, where he orchestrated strategic initiatives to increase federal and commercial funding, operational efficiency, and pharmaceutical partnerships, thereby advancing clinical and research integrations.

Dr. Chung's extensive background also includes impactful positions at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), where his roles at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) solidified his reputation as a leader in public health and biomedical research.

Dr. Chung expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, noting, "I am honored to join Digital Infuzion and contribute to its noble mission of advancing healthcare through innovative technology. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our offerings and help our clients navigate the complexities of healthcare modernization."

Holding a PhD in Physiological Molecular Biology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Dr. Chung's deep-rooted knowledge in biomedical research perfectly aligns with Digital Infuzion's mission to enhance health-focused organizations' capacities to improve lives.

About Digital Infuzion: Digital Infuzion is a provider of customized IT solutions that empower health-focused organizations to achieve more efficient, impactful, and cost-effective outcomes. Located in Rockville, Maryland, the company is dedicated to improving lives through the integration of innovative technology solutions in healthcare.

Eileen Moore, Chief of Staff to the CEO, Digital Infuzion, LLC, www.digitalinfuzion.com

