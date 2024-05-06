Digital Infuzion Welcomes Dr. Davyd Chung as Chief Growth Officer to Spearhead Strategic Expansion

Digital Infuzion, a leader in health information technology solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Davyd Chung as its new Chief Growth Officer. Digital Infuzion is confident that Dr. Chung's strategic insights and leadership will propel the company towards new horizons of success and innovation in the health IT sector.
ROCKVILLE, Md., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joining the team on April 8, Dr. Davyd Chung brings over two decades of distinguished expertise in strategic growth and business development within the health sector.
As the former Vice President of Strategy and Growth at DLH Corp., Dr. Chung played a pivotal role in expanding the company's footprint across the Federal Health market, including agencies such as Health and Human Services (HHS) and Defense Health Agency (DHA). He managed a comprehensive $2 billion business development pipeline, significantly enhancing company capabilities in capture and proposal processes.
Prior to his tenure at DLH, Dr. Chung served as the Executive Director of Research and Strategic Operations at the University of Illinois-Chicago (UIC) Cancer Center, where he orchestrated strategic initiatives to increase federal and commercial funding, operational efficiency, and pharmaceutical partnerships, thereby advancing clinical and research integrations.
Dr. Chung's extensive background also includes impactful positions at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), where his roles at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) solidified his reputation as a leader in public health and biomedical research.
Dr. Chung expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, noting, "I am honored to join Digital Infuzion and contribute to its noble mission of advancing healthcare through innovative technology. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our offerings and help our clients navigate the complexities of healthcare modernization."
Holding a PhD in Physiological Molecular Biology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Dr. Chung's deep-rooted knowledge in biomedical research perfectly aligns with Digital Infuzion's mission to enhance health-focused organizations' capacities to improve lives.
About Digital Infuzion: Digital Infuzion is a provider of customized IT solutions that empower health-focused organizations to achieve more efficient, impactful, and cost-effective outcomes. Located in Rockville, Maryland, the company is dedicated to improving lives through the integration of innovative technology solutions in healthcare.
Eileen Moore, Chief of Staff to the CEO, Digital Infuzion, LLC, 1 301.948.4871, [email protected], www.digitalinfuzion.com
