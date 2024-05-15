Digital Insurance announces honorees for 2024's Women in Insurance Leadership programs and unveils new Lifetime Achievement Award

"These women represent the past, present and future of the insurance sector. They are trailblazers and innovators in their companies and in the broader industry. They dedicate themselves to making life better for their colleagues, customers and communities." Post this

"These women represent the past, present and future of the insurance sector. They are trailblazers and innovators in their companies and in the broader industry," says Patti Harman, Editor-in-Chief of Digital Insurance. "They dedicate themselves to making life better for their colleagues, customers and communities."

The 2024 honorees have played major roles in facilitating and promoting new programs, developing new assets for clients, and being at the forefront of a dynamic business that underwrites every type of risk. Many of them are also involved in STEM programs in their companies and communities, and serve in other organizations that help to promote and recognize the achievements of women in insurtech.

The 2024 honorees for Women in Insurance Leadership are:

Tracey Cournoyer , Chief Information Operations Officer of Bond & Specialty Insurance, Travelers

, Chief Information Operations Officer of Bond & Specialty Insurance, Travelers Lauren Dieterich , Chief Operating Officer, Arch Insurance

, Chief Operating Officer, Arch Insurance Ruchi Haubrich , AVP, IT Engineering, The Hartford

, AVP, IT Engineering, The Tatjana Lalkovic, Sr. VP & Chief Technology Officer, Definity

Michelle McLaughlin , EVP, Middle Market Chief Underwriting Officer, Chubb

, EVP, Middle Market Chief Underwriting Officer, Chubb Amy McNeece , SVP, Digital Consumer Partnerships, Chubb

, SVP, Digital Consumer Partnerships, Chubb Catherine Myers , COO, reThought Flood

, COO, reThought Flood Ashley Phillips , Senior Vice President of Operations, A-MAX Insurance Services, Inc.

, Senior Vice President of Operations, A-MAX Insurance Services, Inc. Kristine Poznanski , EVP, Head of Global Business Solutions, MetLife

, EVP, Head of Global Business Solutions, MetLife Jennifer Riley , EVP, Head of Digital Strategy & Operations, Chubb

, EVP, Head of Digital Strategy & Operations, Chubb Megan Sharpe , VP, DTC Media & Strategy, Gerber Life Insurance Company

Launched in 2019, Women in Insurance Leadership: NEXT is an expansion of the original program. The award recognizes up-and-coming leaders 40 years of age or younger.

The 2024 honorees for Women in Insurance Leadership: NEXT are:

Brittnie Bordonaro , VP, Head of Corporate Communications, Protective Life Corp.

, VP, Head of Corporate Communications, Protective Life Corp. Lauren McKinzie , Operations Manager, Obie

, Operations Manager, Obie Sarah Tomaro , Director of Operations Analysis and Reporting, Openly

, Director of Operations Analysis and Reporting, Openly Kendra Werkheiser , Software Engineering AVP, Travelers

, Software Engineering AVP, Travelers Danielle Wyman , VP of Product & Strategy, Openly

The inaugural recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award have spent at least 25 years in the sector and have made significant accomplishments and contributions to the insurtech industry in general, and to her company and team in particular.

"They are leaders, mentors, encouragers, trailblazers and so much more," Harman adds. "Their influence will have a lasting impact on the industry going forward."

The first-ever honorees for the Women in Insurance Leadership Lifetime Achievement Award are:

Jill Francis , EVP, NA Field Ops Marketing & Distribution Management, Chubb

, EVP, NA Field Ops Marketing & Distribution Management, Chubb Cilsy Harris, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer of Insurance & Service Applications, Hanover Insurance

The honorees will be celebrated at this year's WOMEN IN INSURANCE LEADERSHIP conference at The Boca Raton resort in Florida on June 26, 2024, which is adjacent to Digital Insurance's DIGIN conference, taking place at the same venue June 27-28. Many of the honorees will be sharing insights and experiences as speakers. For the first time ever, an all-access pass provides access to both events, one focused on developing leadership skills, and one focused on industry innovation.

Read more about the honorees and their accomplishments here: https://www.dig-in.com/news/digital-insurance-names-the-2024-women-in-insurance-leadership-honorees

