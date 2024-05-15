Digital Insurance announces honorees for 2024's Women in Insurance Leadership programs and unveils new Lifetime Achievement Award

The list includes 18 honorees across three categories, many of which will be sharing insights and experiences as speakers at the WOMEN IN INSURANCE LEADERSHIP and DIGIN conferences in June
NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Insurance, Arizent's leading information source for senior executives in the insurance industry, announces its annual list of honorees for the Women in Insurance Leadership and Women in Insurance Leadership: Next programs. A new category is also unveiled, the Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes accomplishments across decades-long careers in the industry.
Established in 2006, Women in Insurance Leadership shines a spotlight on the most tech-savvy pioneers and forward-thinking visionaries in the insurance sector.
"These women represent the past, present and future of the insurance sector. They are trailblazers and innovators in their companies and in the broader industry," says Patti Harman, Editor-in-Chief of Digital Insurance. "They dedicate themselves to making life better for their colleagues, customers and communities."
The 2024 honorees have played major roles in facilitating and promoting new programs, developing new assets for clients, and being at the forefront of a dynamic business that underwrites every type of risk. Many of them are also involved in STEM programs in their companies and communities, and serve in other organizations that help to promote and recognize the achievements of women in insurtech.
The 2024 honorees for Women in Insurance Leadership are:
- Tracey Cournoyer, Chief Information Operations Officer of Bond & Specialty Insurance, Travelers
- Lauren Dieterich, Chief Operating Officer, Arch Insurance
- Ruchi Haubrich, AVP, IT Engineering, The Hartford
- Tatjana Lalkovic, Sr. VP & Chief Technology Officer, Definity
- Michelle McLaughlin, EVP, Middle Market Chief Underwriting Officer, Chubb
- Amy McNeece, SVP, Digital Consumer Partnerships, Chubb
- Catherine Myers, COO, reThought Flood
- Ashley Phillips, Senior Vice President of Operations, A-MAX Insurance Services, Inc.
- Kristine Poznanski, EVP, Head of Global Business Solutions, MetLife
- Jennifer Riley, EVP, Head of Digital Strategy & Operations, Chubb
- Megan Sharpe, VP, DTC Media & Strategy, Gerber Life Insurance Company
Launched in 2019, Women in Insurance Leadership: NEXT is an expansion of the original program. The award recognizes up-and-coming leaders 40 years of age or younger.
The 2024 honorees for Women in Insurance Leadership: NEXT are:
- Brittnie Bordonaro, VP, Head of Corporate Communications, Protective Life Corp.
- Lauren McKinzie, Operations Manager, Obie
- Sarah Tomaro, Director of Operations Analysis and Reporting, Openly
- Kendra Werkheiser, Software Engineering AVP, Travelers
- Danielle Wyman, VP of Product & Strategy, Openly
The inaugural recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award have spent at least 25 years in the sector and have made significant accomplishments and contributions to the insurtech industry in general, and to her company and team in particular.
"They are leaders, mentors, encouragers, trailblazers and so much more," Harman adds. "Their influence will have a lasting impact on the industry going forward."
The first-ever honorees for the Women in Insurance Leadership Lifetime Achievement Award are:
- Jill Francis, EVP, NA Field Ops Marketing & Distribution Management, Chubb
- Cilsy Harris, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer of Insurance & Service Applications, Hanover Insurance
The honorees will be celebrated at this year's WOMEN IN INSURANCE LEADERSHIP conference at The Boca Raton resort in Florida on June 26, 2024, which is adjacent to Digital Insurance's DIGIN conference, taking place at the same venue June 27-28. Many of the honorees will be sharing insights and experiences as speakers. For the first time ever, an all-access pass provides access to both events, one focused on developing leadership skills, and one focused on industry innovation.
Read more about the honorees and their accomplishments here: https://www.dig-in.com/news/digital-insurance-names-the-2024-women-in-insurance-leadership-honorees
