Digital Insurance announces honorees for its Women in Insurance Leadership and Women in Insurance Leadership: NEXT 2023 initiatives

"Our honorees aren't just navigating the industry's digital transformation, they're driving it," says Patti Harman, Editor-in-Chief of Digital Insurance. "They exhibit the vision, prowess and leadership skills necessary to change their organizations, accelerate the advancement of women and propel the industry's evolution toward a new, digital age."

The honorees for Women in Insurance Leadership are:

Mary Boyd , President & CEO, Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation

, President & CEO, Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation Julie Brown , Executive Vice President, Commercial Insurance, Mobilitas Insurance

, Executive Vice President, Commercial Insurance, Mobilitas Insurance Elizabeth DeVito , Vice President IoT Solutions, The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection & Insurance Co.

, Vice President IoT Solutions, The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection & Insurance Co. Melissa Gutierrez , Senior Vice President, General Manager, Pets Best Pet Insurance Services

, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Pets Best Pet Insurance Services Catherine James , Senior Vice President, Retail Operations, Fidelity & Guaranty

, Senior Vice President, Retail Operations, Fidelity & Guaranty Kathy Kranz , Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Pinnacol Assurance

, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Pinnacol Assurance Wendy Mager , Vice President, Business Process Engineering and Project Execution, Kemper

, Vice President, Business Process Engineering and Project Execution, Kemper Jill Maher , Vice President, Digital Life Insurance, Fidelity Investment Life Insurance Company

, Vice President, Digital Life Insurance, Fidelity Investment Life Insurance Company Merrilee Matchett , Executive Vice President, Head of Global Customer Service and Operations, MetLife

, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Customer Service and Operations, MetLife Gwen Olson , Claims Innovation Associate Vice President, AFICS, Inc. (American Family Insurance Claims Services)

, Claims Innovation Associate Vice President, AFICS, Inc. (American Family Insurance Claims Services) Nicole Pollard , Head of Learning & Development, Digital Insurance Operations, MassMutual

, Head of Learning & Development, Digital Insurance Operations, MassMutual Susan P. Roberts , Head of U.S. Strategy, Transformation and Continuous Delivery, John Hancock

, Head of U.S. Strategy, Transformation and Continuous Delivery, Michele Sansone , Chief Underwriting Officer, Property, Americas, AXA XL

, Chief Underwriting Officer, Property, Americas, AXA XL Camila Serna , Executive Vice President, Global Head of Digital Acceleration, Chubb

, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Digital Acceleration, Chubb Valerie Turpin , Chief Underwriting Officer Property, Arch Insurance Group

Women in Insurance Leadership: NEXT was launched in 2019 as an expansion to this recognition program by commemorating up and coming leaders in the industry.

"By leading major digital projects at their organizations and standing out as early-career innovators, these women are charting a path toward the C-suite," Harman adds. "They're advancing some of the industry's most forward-thinking initiatives while bringing fresh perspectives and new ways of thinking to a sector that's primed for change."

The honorees for Women in Insurance Leadership are:

Vuarnet Alonzo, Director, Client Services, CSAA Specialized Services, CSAA Insurance Group

Anne Bennett , Innovation and Product Management Officer, Amica Mutual Insurance

, Innovation and Product Management Officer, Amica Mutual Insurance Bethany Jansen , Strategic Technology Program Manager, American Family Insurance

, Strategic Technology Program Manager, American Family Insurance Jadwin Jenkins , Assistant Vice President, Artificial Intelligence Circle Lead, Travelers

, Assistant Vice President, Artificial Intelligence Circle Lead, Travelers Rachel Switchenko , Vice President of Customer Solutions, Plymouth Rock Home Assurance Corporation

This year's honorees will be recognized at WOMEN IN INSURANCE LEADERSHIP conference on November 14, 2023 at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile. Conference registration is open to everybody in the industry while an invite-only awards dinner that evening will provide recipients with a new opportunity to connect and celebrate each other's achievements.

Read more about the honorees and their accomplishments here: https://www.dig-in.com/women-in-insurance-leadership

