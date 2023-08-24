Digital Insurance announces Patti Harman as new Editor-in-Chief

"Patti's deep industry expertise and journalistic excellence will help us expand the ways that Digital Insurance serves insurance executives with valuable ideas and meaningful connections" Tweet this

"I am thrilled to join the incredible team at Digital Insurance," said Harman. "I've long admired their leadership of the digital transformation conversation in the insurance industry. It's taken on greater importance as these strategies and technology adoption have become central to the industry's growth. I look forward to continuing to build on the great work they have done in this new era."

Prior to her role at ALM, Harman was editor-in-chief of Cleaning & Restoration Magazine at both A&A Communications and the Restoration Industry Association. She was also the Director of Standards & Communications at both organizations. Previously, Harman has been a principal at Andrews, Logan, & Harman LLC, and a professor of journalism at Stevenson University. Her journalism has been recognized by the Jesse H. Neal and ASPBE Awards among others.

"Patti's deep industry expertise and journalistic excellence will help us expand the ways that Digital Insurance serves insurance executives with valuable ideas and meaningful connections," said Arizent CEO Jeff Mancini. "From renowned journalism and research, like our annual The State of Insurance Digital Transformation report, to our premier DIGIN conference and Women in Insurance Leadership program, we are keenly focused on delivering what these leaders need to advance."

About Digital Insurance

Digital Insurance is the essential resource for senior executives leading the digital transformation of the insurance industry. Across events and member forums, original research reports, and editorial news and analysis, Digital Insurance examines business-critical topics in technology innovation, data advancements, insurtech market trends, and transformation strategies. The brand convenes the community around these transformational ideas and insights they need to stay ahead of the competition and the real-world examples of impact that they can bring back to their companies.

About Arizent

Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events and access to Leaders, an executive forum. Arizent also connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance.

Media Contact

Jamie Billington, Arizent, 212-803-8500, [email protected], www.Arizent.com

SOURCE Arizent