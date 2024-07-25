Digital Insurance launches its Advancements in Insurance Claims Technology research report

"Claims and customer service are intertwined, since the customer's experience during the claims process is critical to how they view the value of their insurance. It could be the deciding factor in whether a customer stays loyal and recommends the company, or takes their business elsewhere." Post this

"Claims and customer service are inherently intertwined, since the customer's experience during the claims process is critical to how they view the value of their insurance," says Janet King, VP of Research for Arizent. "It could be the deciding factor in whether a customer stays loyal and recommends the company to others, or takes their business elsewhere and publicly pans it."

One tactic where positive movement is happening involves empowering customers to play a more active role in the overall claims experience by taking pictures and uploading information digitally. More than half of respondents see this leading to reduced costs in the claims management process and more transparency for claimants.

However, less than one-third of all respondents say they are doing "very well" at keeping up with changing customer expectations around the claims process.

The most pervasive barrier holding respondents back is a general inability to automate processes. Related issues include cumbersome legacy infrastructure and an inability to access data in real time to support decision-making and product development.

Looking forward, all respondents expect AI, communications and big data/analytics to have the greatest impact on claims management over the coming 12 to 18 months.

For AI, the most common use cases include improving the customer experience, flagging fraudulent claims and streamlining the collection of information from policyholders. Other areas include creating and reviewing estimates, expediting underwriting and improving communications either internally or externally.

"Anything insurers can do to improve their claims processes sets the stage for wide-ranging benefits," continues King. "In addition to promoting loyalty and creating a competitive advantage, upgrades can generate back-office efficiencies, produce data-driven insights to advance business goals and help identify inaccurate or fraudulent claims."

For more details about how insurers are planning to leverage technology to streamline the claims process and find operational efficiencies, download the full report here: https://www.dig-in.com/research-report/modernizing-claims-technology

Research methodology:

This research was conducted online by Digital Insurance (an Arizent brand) between April and May 2024, among 107 leaders across the insurance sector. All respondents have significant knowledge of or direct involvement with their organization's claims process.

