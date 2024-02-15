Digital Insurance Platform, Marble Appoints Isabel Rittenberg as New Chief Marketing Officer

Marble boosts marketing efforts for their industry leading 5-star insurance app

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marble, the all-in-one digital wallet revolutionizing the insurance landscape, proudly announces the promotion of marketing leader Isabel Rittenberg to serve as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. With a decade of marketing expertise under her belt, Rittenberg, who previously served as Vice President of Marketing, steps into this new role to spearhead Marble's marketing strategies and further elevate the company's brand presence. Before joining Marble, Rittengerg held key marketing leadership positions at successful New York ventures like Grayscale Investments, Better.com, and General Assembly.

Having joined Marble in 2021, Isabel Rittenberg has been instrumental in shaping Marble's brand identity and enhancing its public visibility. In her new capacity as CMO, Rittenberg will lead all marketing endeavors, focusing on amplifying Marble's national footprint for its industry leading 5-star mobile app, known for its user-friendly interface and top-notch customer experience. She will also be responsible for strengthening the visibility of Marble's unique enterprise offerings as well as continuing to oversee the development of digital marketing and all organic and digital lead generation.

"Isabel is an unparalleled leader who has played a critical role in powering Marble's growth, and I'm thrilled to see her in this new role," said Marble CEO Stuart Winchester. "We benefit every day from her leadership, management, and incredible commitment to performance."

"Working at Marble has been the highlight of my professional career, and I'm thrilled to be able to shape the next phase of company growth in this new role," says Isabel Rittenberg, CMO of Marble. I am looking forward to driving even more awareness to Marble as we continue to release new features and bring on additional trusted partners to provide value to our members."

Marble continues to redefine the insurance landscape by providing a seamless digital platform that empowers users to manage their insurance policies effortlessly. With Rittenberg at the helm of marketing operations, Marble is poised to reach new heights and solidify its position as a leader in the insurtech industry.

Marble is a leading digital insurance wallet, offering members a streamlined and user-friendly platform to manage their insurance needs. Founded in 2020, Marble's mission is to simplify insurance by providing a one-stop-shop for comparing, exploring, and securing various insurance policies.

