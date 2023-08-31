Digital Marketing Agency Plan Left Delights Visitors With Website Relaunch Featuring Team Member Pets

Since the launch of the redesigned website, the "Support Staff" page has attracted more views than any other on the site, save for the home page, about page (which also features the pets), and the contact page. Tweet this

The planned relaunch began to take shape three years ago, just before the pandemic gripped the world and changed how and where people worked. While Plan Left had been a remote-work organization for four years, COVID-19 forced much of the rest of the world into work-from-home situations . The rise of memes about pets as coworkers turned into an "a-ha!" moment for Smith.

"Everyone loves pets. For over three years, they've been a source of comfort and joy in a world that felt dark and scary. They deserve recognition for their hard work!" Matt says.

And work hard, they have. Since the launch of the redesigned website, the "Support Staff" page has attracted more views than any other on the site, save for the home page, about page (which also features the pets), and the contact page. With clever job titles such as "Director of Barketing" and "User Expurrience Designer," the support staff will soon take on new responsibilities in the form of service and product suggestions based on their areas of expertise.

To meet the "Support Staff" for Plan Left, visit https://planleft.com/pets/, and to learn more about Plan Left, visit https://planleft.com.

About Plan Left:

Since 2012, Plan Left has worked closely with many private, public, non-profit, and government organizations to produce custom software, websites, and high-performing marketing initiatives. Their tailored, partnership-focused approach allows Plan Left to integrate with teams of every size and accommodate needs that scale from one-person, part-time departments or organizations all the way up to enterprise. Plan Left serves all businesses and organizations who seek agency partnership.

Media Contact

Matt Smith, Plan Left, 1 615.649.0690, [email protected], http://planleft.com

