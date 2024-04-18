Digital Marketing Agency Plan Left Offers Discount on Content Audit Amid Google Core Update

With the 20% discount through the end of April, the Content Audit service will cost business owners and marketing leaders $2,000, a savings of $500.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plan Left, a digital marketing and website development firm, announced a significant discount on their Content Audit service amid the ongoing Google Core Update to help business owners and marketers meet the latest Google policy requirements. The update, which began in March and is still rolling out, paired with the recently completed Google Spam Update, targets poor website content that may have been generated with search engines rather than users in mind.

"Thousands of websites have already been removed from Google's search index and have experienced significant revenue loss as their search traffic dwindles," shares Plan Left founder and owner Matt Smith. "We have worked for months to develop this content audit, as previous Google updates and announcements clearly indicated that a crackdown on spammy content was coming."

With millions of websites yet to be examined by Google for poor content practices, Plan Left released a 20% discount on their Content Audit service to assist business owners in identifying and remedying content that could result in Search Engine Console violation notices. Because Google is issuing manual violations, meaning a human is investigating each page for unhelpful AI-generated, content mill written, and poorly developed content, Plan Left also provides thorough feedback from a human and not an automated tool.

"Our SEO experts have seen this coming. They began developing our audit system last year, tweaking and perfecting as new updates and announcements emerged. They're the very best at what they do, which means they know how to use Google's available tools and interpret the results in ways that anyone can understand," Matt says.

The Content Audit service examines five carefully chosen pages from each website submitted to ensure a healthy mix of content types. The manual audit takes several hours to complete and results are delivered in the form of a content audit worksheet with your grades and a full report with recommendations and suggestions for remediation efforts.

With the 20% discount through the end of April, the Content Audit service will cost business owners and marketing leaders $2,000, a savings of $500. Any requests for a Content Audit received before Apr 30, 2024 will secure this price reduction.

To learn more about the Content Audit service from Plan Left, visit https://planleft.com/content-audit and to learn more about Plan Left, visit https://planleft.com.

About Plan Left:

Plan Left is an ROI-focused marketing and software development partner. We offer tailored solutions in High Performance Marketing, Custom Software, and Web Development, along with integrated services like Team Augmentation and ADA Compliance. We empower businesses to concentrate on their core competencies while ensuring successful marketing outcomes and growth.

