Digital Marketing Pioneer Alex Mandossian Joins The Camp Transformation Center Franchise Family

"Not simply another gym, but a complete transformation system designed to help people improve their health and quality of life." – Alex Mandossian Post this

His decision to join The Camp reflects a shared belief that the future of fitness extends far beyond workouts—it is about helping people live stronger, healthier, longer lives.

"Our vision has evolved," said Luis Font, Co-Founder of The Camp Transformation Center. "We believe the future of fitness is strength, muscle preservation, metabolic health, accountability, and community. Alex understands the importance of building systems that transform lives, and we're excited to have him join our franchise family."

Unlike traditional gyms that focus primarily on exercise, The Camp Transformation Center provides a complete transformation system built around four core pillars:

Proprietary HIST (High Intensity Strength Training) workouts

Nutrition Guidance

Accountability & Coaching

A Supportive Community

Together, these pillars help members build strength, preserve muscle, lose body fat, improve metabolic health, and create lasting lifestyle change.

The Camp is also expanding its health transformation approach through body composition tracking and medical-assisted weight loss solutions when appropriate, allowing members to choose the path that best supports their goals.

"I've spent my career helping people transform businesses through better systems and better communication," said Mandossian. "What attracted me to The Camp was that it's not simply another gym. It's a complete transformation system designed to help people improve their health and quality of life."

The new Arcadia location will bring The Camp's proven coaching model, strength-focused training, nutrition guidance, accountability, and community to residents throughout the San Gabriel Valley.

As consumer demand continues shifting toward strength training, muscle preservation, longevity, and personalized coaching, The Camp Transformation Center continues positioning itself as one of the industry's leading health transformation brands.

Media Contact

Luis Font, The Camp Transformation Center, 1 (909) 896-4819, [email protected], https://thecamptc.com/

SOURCE The Camp Transformation Center