Digital Onboarding Raises $58M Growth Investment from Volition Capital to Solidify Position as the Leading Digital Engagement Platform for Banks and Credit Unions

Banks and credit unions rely on analog onboarding processes, including paper welcome kits, phone calls, generic mailers, and emails. Enrollment friction prevents new customers from adopting critical account-related services like direct deposit, digital banking, and automatic card payments, which drive member profitability. While the marketing automation ecosystem is mature, solutions focus on top-of-the-funnel, broad-consumer customer acquisition versus post-account, journey-based engagement that is purpose-built for financial institutions.

Digital Onboarding addresses this problem and differentiates itself with a digital engagement platform built specifically for banks and credit unions to grow and service existing customer relationships. The company's platform enables financial institutions to engage with customers via targeted, journey-based communication and action-oriented microsites to drive account primacy. The platform includes a library of campaigns along with proprietary and third-party widgets that can easily be added to its microsites, on bank landing pages, and within third-party digital banking applications.

"Banks and credit unions are pushing further into digital maturity, with many providing online banking and developing robust campaigns for customer acquisition. However, digital transformation often stalls at the onboarding stage of the new customer or member lifecycle," said Ted Brown, CEO of Digital Onboarding. "Financial institutions have a significant opportunity to make enrolling in and setting up deposit, payment, and other services simple and seamless. Making these as accessible and easy to complete as possible has a measurable positive impact on customer retention and loyalty."

The $58 million growth investment from Volition Capital will support Digital Onboarding's goals to accelerate its product roadmap, improve support for existing customers, and drive awareness amongst target prospects. Digital Onboarding plans to leverage the investment to propel its platform with additional segmentation and profile management, marketing attribution, machine learning, and embedded fintech functionality. The company also plans to grow the team with an objective to nearly double the headcount by the end of 2024.

"Banks and credit unions must prioritize user experience and simplicity across every stage of the customer journey to maximize the quality of their relationships and reduce churn–especially with an ever-growing number of primary banking choices," said Sean Cantwell, Volition Capital Managing Partner. "This is because customers value experience and ease of use much more than any amount of digital banking features. We see Digital Onboarding's leadership position being further strengthened as financial institutions embrace solutions to engage with new customers in ways that drive organic growth."

The company was co-founded by Ted Brown and Jonathan Crossman in 2015, originally as SalesBrief, a SaaS business focused on simplifying and accelerating complex B2B sales cycles to produce better outcomes. In 2017, the company pivoted after entering the Fintech Accelerator of DCU, one of the country's largest credit unions. The team launched as a successful pilot with the DCU in the second half of 2017 and began selling the platform to other institutions in January of 2018.

About Digital Onboarding

‍The Digital Onboarding engagement platform helps banks and credit unions turn account openers into fully engaged and profitable relationships. With personalized messages, microsites, and self-service enrollment tools, the platform helps people enroll in direct deposit and update default payment methods, adopt eStatements, retrieve account and member numbers, open additional products, and more. For additional information, visit https://www.digitalonboarding.com.

About Volition Capital

Volition Capital is a Boston-based growth equity firm that principally invests in high-growth, founder-owned companies across the software, Internet, and consumer sectors. Founded in 2010, Volition has over $1.7 billion in assets under management and has invested in and/or provided sub-advisory advice to more than 40 companies in the United States and Canada. The firm selectively partners with founders to help them achieve their fullest aspirations for their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.volitioncapital.com or follow us on Twitter @volitioncapital.

Media Contact

