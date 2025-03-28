Digital Pre-Sales For "Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young" Now Live Exclusively On Curios

On Curios, creators and rights holders keep 100% of net proceeds from sales, and get direct access to their fan/customer data. Post this

This remarkable collection of Neil Young's classics includes reimagined covers from some of today's most celebrated artists, reflecting enduring influence on multiple generations and genres. Fans can get a jump on the excitement with digital pre-sales of both the full album and individual tracks—available only on Curios. This early access ensures that dedicated listeners can secure their copies before the album's official release date, while supporting the cause behind the project.

A Percentage of Proceeds to Benefit The Bridge School

In keeping with Neil Young's longstanding commitment to charitable causes, a percentage of the proceeds from this album will benefit The Bridge School in Hillsborough, California. By purchasing the album through Curios, fans will help support The Bridge School's mission of providing opportunities, resources, and support for children with speech and physical impairments.

Curios: A One-of-a-Kind Direct-to-Fan Marketplace

Curios stands at the forefront of digital content distribution. Designed to bring artists and audiences closer, the platform enables creatives to share their work directly with the people who appreciate it most - on Curios, creators and rights holders keep 100% of net proceeds from sales, and get direct access to their fan/customer data. Curios' engaging and user-friendly experience make it easy for creators to earn more from their works. From music and ebooks to comedy videos and more, Curios continues to revolutionize how fans discover and enjoy the digital content they love.

Curios is one of the only platforms to purchase digital copies versus just streaming. Unlike many other services that focus solely on streaming, Curios offers fans a unique opportunity to own the music they purchase digitally. This means listeners can keep and play their purchased tracks without being bound to a subscription, making Curios one of the few platforms where you can maintain a permanent collection of the "Heart of Gold" album.

Track List (Volume I)

Brandi Carlile – " Philadelphia "

– " " Fiona Apple – "Heart of Gold"

– "Heart of Gold" Mumford & Sons – "Harvest"

Eddie Vedder – "The Needle and The Damage Done"

– "The Needle and The Damage Done" Courtney Barnett – " Lotta Love "

– " " Stephen Marley – "Old Man"

– "Old Man" Sharon Van Etten – "Here We Are In The Years"

– "Here We Are In The Years" The Lumineers – "Sugar Mountain"

The Doobie Brothers with Allison Russell – "Comes A Time"

– "Comes A Time" Steve Earle – "Long May You Run"

– "Long May You Run" Rodney Crowell – "Mr. Soul"

– "Mr. Soul" Anders Osborne – "Cowgirl in the Sand"

– "Cowgirl in the Sand" Charlie Greene – "Such A Woman"

– "Such A Woman" Chris Pierce – "Southern Man"

Release Date: April 25, 2025

For further details on "Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young" and to access the exclusive digital pre-sales, visit https://cur.io/HeartOfGold.

