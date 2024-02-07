Digital Series "HBCU White House" Celebrates Black History Month with Heritage Treasures to Spotlight the DMV Area's Largest Supplier of HBCU & Divine Nine Apparel

New Episode Featuring R&B Grammy Winner Anthony Hamilton's "Oprah's Favorite Things 2023" Food Business Now Streaming at HBCUwhitehouse.com

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital series, "HBCU White House," spotlights Black History Month with the launch of its celebrity interview segments powered by Heritage Treasures – the DMV area's largest supplier of HBCU apparel and Divine Nine Greek-letter paraphernalia. "HBCU White House," season 3 episode 4 features Hamilton Cornerstore – a signature line of grits, cornbread, baking mixes, cookware, and cutlery curated by GRAMMY winning R&B artist Anthony Hamilton and award winning chef April Robinson – recently featured on "Oprah's Favorite Things 2023" list. New episodes streaming at https://hbcuwhitehouse.com/.

Heritage Treasures is the largest supplier of HBCU apparel and Divine Nine Greek-letter paraphernalia in the Delaware-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) region of the United States. The "Divine Nine" is the nickname of a group of nine historically Black Greek-letter organizations called the National Pan-Hellenic Council. These nine organizations – five fraternities and four sororities – have a significant place in Black American history and culture, collectively comprised of nearly 4 million members. Founded in 1990, Heritage Treasures provides 100% in-house custom screen-printing and embroidery services. Shop in the DMV area at 21641 Beaumeade Circle, Suite 315; Ashburn, VA 20147. Shop online at https://www.heritagetreasuresinc.com/.

GRAMMY award-winning R&B singer-songwriter Anthony Hamilton and chef April Robinson joined the celebrity interview series, powered by Hidden Treasures, to talk about their labor of love brand – Hamilton Cornerstore – being featured on "Oprah's Favorite Things 2023" list. The R&B music artist, best known for his hit singles "Charlene" and "Comin' From Where I'm From," shares with viewers his love for cooking Southern dishes along with his strong connection to HBCU audiences. Hamilton highlights a recent performance of the National Anthem at the 50th Annual State Farm Bayou Classic between Southern University and Grambling State University. Chef Robinson chimes-in to talk about new products coming down the pipeline in 2024 and some of her favorite SKUs within the entire collection. Shop Hamilton Cornerstore's "Oprah's Favorite Things 2023" southern cooking bundle at https://hamiltoncornerstore.com/collections/oprahs-favorite-things-2023.

"During this Black History Month, it's important to reclaim our culture and Blackness," says Alvin Woods, executive producer and host of the standalone streaming series. "The 'HBCU White House' team is excited to have so many powerful urban brands and partners to anchor this episode. Following a major push for inclusivity during the past few years, many streamers and decision-making studios now seem to no longer prioritize diverse narratives. Our digital series will continue to fill that void for urban audiences and consumers."

The episode also features an interview with Cortez Smith, co-star of "The Chi" on SHOWTIME® network. Smith talks about what audiences can expect from the back-half of the final episodes of the series, set to debut at a later date in 2024. Watch SHOWTIME® Network's "The Chi" at https://www.sho.com/the-chi.

"HBCU White House" season 3 episode 4 includes a product spotlight segment featuring: Surebonder; Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co.; Kings County Distillery; IrieVeda; The Yobo Spirit House; and Solight-Design.

Follow "HBCU White House" on social media: Instagram, Facebook and Threads @HBCUwhitehouse. Season 3 episodes now streaming https://hbcuwhitehouse.com.

ABOUT HERITAGE TREASURES:

Follow Heritage Treasures on Instagram and Facebook @heritagetreasuresinc.

ABOUT "HBCU WHITE HOUSE":

"HBCU White House'' is a digital series that tracks bi-partisan news topics along with narratives about business and entrepreneurship, entertainment, consumer, lifestyle, travel, sports, and education – targeting a diverse audience of "HBCU alumni, supporters, and friends." The profile of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU's) was boosted, in 2020, by the election of the first woman of color and HBCU alumnae to the office of Vice President of The United States. "HBCU White House" celebrates aspirational narratives that further advance the achievements of minorities across America.

Media Contact

Alvin Woods, HBCU White House, 1 3479498172, [email protected], https://hbcuwhitehouse.com/

SOURCE HBCU White House