Digital Signage Made Easy: CastHub Launches a Simple and Affordable Solution

Your Content. Your Screens. Simplified. Post this

The story behind CastHub begins with our founder being tasked with setting up office Smart TVs to display branded materials. They found that existing solutions were either too expensive, required additional hardware, or came with unnecessary complications and features they didn't need. Fueled by the vision to create a solution that could be deployed by any company without heavy IT burden, CastHub was born.

CastHub's mission is to make the distribution and display of content on multiple TVs effortless. Combining the ease of using a browser-based dashboard with the convenience of a downloadable Smart TV app, CastHub enables a seamless and universally accessible experience for managing and showcasing digital content across various screens. This approach aligns with their commitment to providing a simple yet effective content-display solution.

"As we looked across the business landscape today, it was clear businesses needed a simple way to push content to their smart TV and screens. It should be done easily without any additional hardware or IT experience. Which is why we are thrilled to have developed this simple and affordable tool that works for large and small companies alike," said Anne-Marie Bitman, advisor.

Values: Putting Customers First

At the core of CastHub are values that prioritize customers, simplicity, transparency, collaboration, and community.

CastHub is committed to making digital signage as simple, hassle-free and as easy as it should be.

Push Content Effortlessly: Choose your desired content, upload it through the CastHub Dashboard using a browser, and watch as it appears instantly across all your screens.

Manage Your Screens Remotely: Seamlessly manage all your TVs and screens across various locations, from anywhere.

Set Up Easily: No need for an IT team or specialized hardware like a dongle and dedicated laptops. Compatible across various platforms.

Contact: [email protected]m

Website

Pricing

About CastHub

CastHub is a digital signage technology company headquartered in Austin, TX. CastHub is redefining communicating through your Smart TVs and screens by providing a simple and affordable solution for businesses, religious organizations, and community groups. Our technology allows users to push content seamlessly on any Smart TV or screen eliminating the need for additional hardware and complexities. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and transparency, our vision is to enable businesses of all sizes to have access to the capabilities and benefits of digital signage solutions. www.cast-hub.com

Media Contact

Media Relations, CastHub, 1 512-601-5911, [email protected], https://cast-hub.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE CastHub