Digital Silence Co-Owner JT Gaietto Takes New Role as Chief of Staff

Digital Silence Co-Owner JT Gaietto moves from CSO to Chief of Staff allowing for JT to focus on strategic growth for the company.
DENVER, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JT Gaietto, a Digital Silence co-owner and member of the senior leadership team, has moved into a new role with the company as Chief of Staff. A hacker-turned-CISO, JT's blend of deep technical knowledge and decades of experience in information security leadership shapes the firm's approach to consulting.
With the addition of Arnel Manalo to the company as Chief Security Officer, JT's former role, this move allows JT to focus on strategic growth, strategic relationships, and initiatives, with an eye toward the media and entertainment sectors.
JT's career has supported him in building and operating successful cybersecurity programs across industries including financial services organizations such as Credit Unions, Community Banks, and Mortgage Banks, as well as industrial and healthcare firms. At Digital Silence, he uses this perspective to help our clients strengthen their security posture in an effective and strategic manner. His outstanding work on behalf of our clients was affirmed in this year's Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, where he was named a gold winner for Executive of the Year.
About Digital Silence:
Digital Silence, based in Colorado, was founded with one goal in mind — to do security consulting right. Consistency, commitment to quality, attention to detail, and unsurpassed client care are central to our company's culture and ethos. We strive to be active contributors to the security community, and we have dedicated training and R&D programs staffed by passionate instructors and researchers.
John-Thomas Gaietto, CISSP, TPN, ISFCE: JT has over 25 years of experience providing enterprise information security and risk management services to a variety of organizations, with a particular emphasis on the financial services industry. He has been a Certified Information Systems Security Professional since 2003 and holds an undergraduate degree in Computer Information Systems from Northern Arizona University.
Media Contact
JT Gaietto, Digital Silence, 1 888.715.3623, [email protected], https://digitalsilence.com/
SOURCE Digital Silence
Share this article