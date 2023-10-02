Digital Silence Co-Owner JT Gaietto Takes New Role as Chief of Staff

Digital Silence Co-Owner JT Gaietto moves from CSO to Chief of Staff allowing for JT to focus on strategic growth for the company.

DENVER, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JT Gaietto, a Digital Silence co-owner and member of the senior leadership team, has moved into a new role with the company as Chief of Staff. A hacker-turned-CISO, JT's blend of deep technical knowledge and decades of experience in information security leadership shapes the firm's approach to consulting.

With the addition of Arnel Manalo to the company as Chief Security Officer, JT's former role, this move allows JT to focus on strategic growth, strategic relationships, and initiatives, with an eye toward the media and entertainment sectors.