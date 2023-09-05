Digital Silence welcomes John Poole as Vice President for Strategy & Growth

John Poole joins Digital Silence as Vice President for Strategy & Growth bringing more than two decades of experience to the team.

DENVER, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Silence is pleased to announce the addition of John Poole as Vice President for Strategy & Growth. John brings to Digital Silence more than two decades of experience in cybersecurity sales and advisory services as well as a reputation for great customer service.

"John and Digital Silence make a great match as our company continues to grow. He not only brings a deep level of expertise to Digital Silence but shares our mission and beliefs," said Dan Nelson, Digital Silence Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer.

Said Poole: "I've known Dan for many years and have watched Digital Silence evolve into a respected and talented company that delivers best-in-class solutions. Best practices in information security and cybersecurity prevention and response are critical today. There is a huge need for companies as professional, caring, and committed as Digital Silence in this industry and I'm excited to join this inspiring organization."

