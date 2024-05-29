Digital Silk Enhances Online Presence for International Cinema Lighting Society

"By focusing on brand awareness, user experience and community collaboration, the new website will serve as a valuable resource for lighting professionals, strengthening ICLS's position as an industry leader", said Ana Margarida Meira, Partner | Vice President, Client Partner at Digital Silk.l Silk. Post this

The new website highlights ICLS as the premier authority in the lighting industry, underlining its global leadership and unique representation of lighting professionals worldwide, thereby boosting brand recognition.

Additionally, the new website offers better navigation and functionality, making it easier for visitors to find information about membership benefits, events and industry resources. The strategic placement of conversion funnels and calls-to-action aims to boost membership sign-ups and attract funding opportunities, ensuring the continued growth and success of ICLS's initiatives.

Furthermore, a dedicated platform has been created to facilitate member collaboration, knowledge sharing, and educational opportunities, fostering a supportive and inclusive community within the lighting industry.

"By focusing on brand awareness, user experience and community collaboration, we believe the new website will serve as a valuable resource for lighting professionals worldwide and further strengthen ICLS's position as the industry leader.", said Ana Margarida Meira, Partner | Vice President, Client Partner at Digital Silk.

