Digital Silk Enhances Online Presence for International Cinema Lighting Society

MIAMI, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Silk, a leading web design agency, proudly announces the newly redesigned website for the International Cinema Lighting Society (ICLS). As a non-profit organization and the only international platform representing cinematic lighting professionals worldwide, ICLS wanted to elevate its online presence, improve user experience, and foster greater community collaboration.
The goal of this project was to create a modern and user-friendly website that not only showcases ICLS's mission and offerings but also provides a seamless platform for members to connect, share knowledge, and contribute to the industry.
The new website highlights ICLS as the premier authority in the lighting industry, underlining its global leadership and unique representation of lighting professionals worldwide, thereby boosting brand recognition.
Additionally, the new website offers better navigation and functionality, making it easier for visitors to find information about membership benefits, events and industry resources. The strategic placement of conversion funnels and calls-to-action aims to boost membership sign-ups and attract funding opportunities, ensuring the continued growth and success of ICLS's initiatives.
Furthermore, a dedicated platform has been created to facilitate member collaboration, knowledge sharing, and educational opportunities, fostering a supportive and inclusive community within the lighting industry.
"By focusing on brand awareness, user experience and community collaboration, we believe the new website will serve as a valuable resource for lighting professionals worldwide and further strengthen ICLS's position as the industry leader.", said Ana Margarida Meira, Partner | Vice President, Client Partner at Digital Silk.
About Digital Silk
Digital Silk is a full-service digital agency focused on growing brands online. Their team of experts specializes in creating industry-leading digital experiences through strategically delivered branding, web design and development, and digital marketing services.
Explore Digital Silk's services and view the agency's work at https://www.digitalsilk.com/.
