Digital Silk Redefines Home Improvement Shopping with Mintera's Custom Shopify Website

These elements were the foundation of the eCommerce website Digital Silk created, which recently launched at a pivotal time in the home improvement industry.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, home improvement projects have drastically increased in recent years.

According to the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS), the home improvement market grew by 23.8% in 2020 and 2021 – nearly double what was expected.

Rising housing costs, high and unpredictable mortgage rates, and increasing costs of labor are expected to impact the industry. This makes do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement projects attractive to people looking to boost personal satisfaction and increase overall house value in an otherwise unstable housing market.

Mintera's new Shopify website supports DIY home improvement growth, providing easy access to mint-condition, recertified bathroom and kitchen products from top brands like Delta, whether users are hiring a contractor or doing the work themselves.

"With over 267 million online shoppers in the U.S. alone, Digital Silk created a user-friendly site for Mintera that addresses consumer pain points and drives conversions by combining online shopping demand with home improvement needs," said Stephanie Sharlow, VP and Client Partner at Digital Silk.

