Digital Silk Transforms NewDevRev Real Estate Platform with Advanced Buyer Alerts

Homebuyers face many challenges in today's market, and the NewDevRev website makes it easy to search all of New York City's new construction listings in one place, thanks to the innovative website and features created by Digital Silk.
MIAMI, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NewDevRev aggregates and provides information about condos that haven't hit the market yet, giving visitors exclusive access to get in on the ground floor of new construction Real Estate in New York City.
After designing and building out the website for our client, Digital Silk enhanced the NewDevRev website and user experience by adding a dynamically updating digest of the newest buildings in New York City.
Now users can see details and subscribe for notifications as new construction condos progress through the phases of:
- Pre-launch
- Just Launched
- Closing Started
When the user subscribes, they are registered automatically to receive biweekly email updates with exclusive new construction listings around the City. The update improved time on site by 15% and comes at a time when sky-high interest rates have buyers looking to new construction lenders offering competitive interest rate incentives.
"NYC's rental market is expensive and competitive, and current interest rates make buying tough," says Emily Harris, Digital Strategist at Digital Silk. "New developments often offer incentives. NewDevRev's website consolidates new developments, making it easier to explore and get in early."
