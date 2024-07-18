Digital Silk Transforms NewDevRev Real Estate Platform with Advanced Buyer Alerts

Homebuyers face many challenges in today's market, and the NewDevRev website makes it easy to search all of New York City's new construction listings in one place, thanks to the innovative website and features created by Digital Silk.

MIAMI, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NewDevRev aggregates and provides information about condos that haven't hit the market yet, giving visitors exclusive access to get in on the ground floor of new construction Real Estate in New York City.

After designing and building out the website for our client, Digital Silk enhanced the NewDevRev website and user experience by adding a dynamically updating digest of the newest buildings in New York City.