Digital Skills Agency and SkillsTX Announce Exclusive Licensing Partnership in New Zealand

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Digital Skills Agency and SkillsTX are proud to announce the Digital Skills Agency has become the exclusive country licensing partner for SkillsTX in New Zealand.

"This is more than a licensing agreement. It's a shared commitment to helping organisations thrive in a digital world," says Daniel Merriott, Managing Director of the Digital Skills Agency. "Together with SkillsTX, we're making digital skills management more accessible and impactful."

A Combined Force for Digital Skills Management

Together, Digital Skills Agency and SkillsTX offer a powerful combination: deep expertise in SFIA alongside the world's leading digital skills management platform. This collaboration helps us do better together for our clients, helping them understand their current and future skills needs, take action, and build a future-ready workforce.

"The Digital Skills Agency has been our longest-standing partner. They have had a significant impact on the development of the SkillsTX platform through their feedback and insights from real-world implementations," says Paul Collins, CEO of SkillsTX. "They are a trusted partner with a representative on the SFIA Council and SFIA Design Authority, contributing to multiple versions of the framework. We're excited to take this next step together."

Increasing Local Access and Support

This agreement builds on our long-standing and trusted partnership and marks a significant step forward in delivering world-class digital skills management solutions to New Zealand organisations.

Through this agreement, SkillsTX clients in New Zealand will now benefit from direct access to a locally based expert SFIA team with significant expertise in digital talent management. The Digital Skills Agency will act as the New Zealand point of contact for SkillsTX. They can also assist with implementation, support, and related digital skills services tailored to the New Zealand context. SkillsTX will begin introducing the Digital Skills Agency to its New Zealand clients in the coming weeks.

The Digital Skills Agency's clients will benefit from a strengthened relationship with SkillsTX, allowing the Digital Skills Agency to more closely influence the platform's development to meet changing client needs. This will allow greater client feedback into SkillsTX's development, making sure it remains aligned with the practical needs of the Digital Skills Agency's clients.

"At a time when managing digital skills is more important – and more challenging – than ever, we're making it easier and more effective," says Daniel Merriott.

Making Digital Skills Management Easier

This partnership brings tangible benefits to the New Zealand digital skills community:

Local contracting: New Zealand organisations can now contract directly with a New Zealand entity

Integrated support: The Digital Skills Agency's optional Managed Support service provides hands-on SkillsTX management and expert guidance, helping organisations maximise their investment in SkillsTX

Strategic advantage: By combining SFIA insights with SkillsTX's powerful platform, organisations can future-proof their workforce and maintain a competitive edge.

"This partnership is not just about New Zealand. It sets the blueprint for how we will work with associates around the world," explains Paul Collins, CEO of SkillsTX. "The Digital Skills Agency's deep SFIA expertise and industry reputation make them the ideal partner to bring our vision of strategic digital workforce management to life."

For more information, visit https://skillstx.com and https://digitalskillsagency.com/skillstx.

