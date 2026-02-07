Digital Skills Authority Launches inaugural Brilliance Awards Launched to Celebrate Leading Digital innovators.

"The Brilliance Awards raise the bar for what excellence in digital leadership truly means," Deborah Collier, President of the Digital Skills Authority. Post this

The European awards competition and celebratory gala, which will take place at the five-star Fairmont Windsor Park Hotel, Windsor, UK, on 13 June 2026, mark the first in a three-region Brilliance Awards series. Similar events are being planned to take place in North America and the Middle East later this year.

The Brilliance Awards for Europe feature 22 awards across six groups, including Talent Enablement, Innovation, Impact & Performance, Digital Communications, Creative & Production, Governance, Ethics & Diplomacy, Digital Entrepreneurship and Organizational & Team Success.

Standout honors include Luminary Chief People Officer, Digital Entrepreneur of the Year, Digital Impact for Humanity Award, Digital Influencer of the Year, Digital Growth Leadership Award, and the Digital Transformation Excellence Award.

"The Brilliance Awards are about more than recognition - they are about raising the bar for what excellence in digital leadership truly means," said Deborah Collier, President of the Digital Skills Authority. "As we mark our 10th anniversary, we are proud to spotlight the pioneers who are not only embracing digital skills, but using them to create real, measurable impact for businesses, and economies worldwide."

The Digital Skills Authority is industry's global awarding body for advanced digital and digital business skills. The Brilliance Awards reflect the Digital Skills Authority's mission to empower a smarter, more skilled, and more innovative digital workforce, the Brilliance Awards celebrate inspired talent today while shaping the future of digital business prosperity.

For more information about the Brilliance Awards, including more details on the awards and how to enter and book your place at the gala, visit: BrillianceAwards.com.

