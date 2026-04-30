Digital Skills Authority's 'Brilliance Awards Europe 2026' Ceremony Pivots to Virtual and Pan-European

The 'Brilliance Awards Europe 2026' Pivots to Mainland Europe with virtual and multi-national events. The awards programme from global awarding body Digital Skills Authority, recognizes individuals, organizations and initiatives delivering impact and progress in the digital age.
WILMINGTON, Del., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Skills Authority has announced an exciting new direction for its 'Brilliance Awards Europe 2026' Ceremony, transitioning from the previously planned UK gala into a vibrant series of virtual and satellite events hosted across mainland Europe. This evolution reflects a forward-looking response to the current fuel crisis and its impact on travel, creating an opportunity to reimagine the awards in a way that is more accessible, inclusive, and reflective of today's digital-first world.
The event series will be delivered independently by the Brilliance Awards Group. This evolution reflects a forward-looking response to the current fuel crisis and its impact on travel, creating an opportunity to reimagine the awards in a way that is more accessible, inclusive, and reflective of today's digital-first world.
By embracing a distributed format, The Brilliance Awards will bring the celebration of excellence closer to key innovation hubs while enabling broader participation across the region. The approach supports attendees navigating changing travel dynamics while strengthening connectivity, allowing more individuals and organisations to engage, collaborate, and be recognised on a wider stage.
This shift introduces a more flexible and accessible model for recognising achievement across leadership, innovation, creativity, entrepreneurship, governance, and industry transformation. It also marks the launch of 'Brilliance Awards – Elite Honours', a distinct recognition created exclusively for winners of the 2026 awards.
The 2026 editions of the Brilliance Awards will span Europe, North America, South Asia, and the MENA region, celebrating outstanding individuals, teams, and organisations shaping the future of business, technology, and society. 'Brilliance Awards Europe 2026' is the first programme delivered in this refreshed format, with an expanded scope and a more scalable, regionally embedded approach.
Winners from each regional programme will progress to the Brilliance Awards Elite Honours 2027, where they will compete for final international recognition at the highest level.
DEBORAH COLLIER. President of the Digital Skills Authority, said:
"Recognition at this level is about excellence and evolution. These leaders do not stand still. They constantly redefine their own performance and influence the trajectory of those around them. This reflects a global digital philosophy of constant reinvention and forward momentum."
About Digital Skills Authority
Digital Skills Authority was founded over a decade ago in Windsor, building on flagship programmes established in 2008 that form the foundation of its legacy. Today, the organisation operates globally, with companies, offices, partners, and clients spanning multiple regions. It continues to champion excellence, capability development, and recognition in the evolving digital economy.
Media Contact
Julian Alexander, Digital Skills Authority, 1 302 803 6766 x111, [email protected], https://www.digitalskillsauthority.org
SOURCE Digital Skills Authority
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