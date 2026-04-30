Digital Skills Authority's 'Brilliance Awards Europe 2026' Ceremony Pivots to Virtual and Pan-European

"Recognition at this level is about excellence and evolution. These leaders do not stand still. They constantly redefine their own performance and influence the trajectory of those around them. This reflects a global digital philosophy of constant reinvention and forward momentum." Post this

By embracing a distributed format, The Brilliance Awards will bring the celebration of excellence closer to key innovation hubs while enabling broader participation across the region. The approach supports attendees navigating changing travel dynamics while strengthening connectivity, allowing more individuals and organisations to engage, collaborate, and be recognised on a wider stage.

This shift introduces a more flexible and accessible model for recognising achievement across leadership, innovation, creativity, entrepreneurship, governance, and industry transformation. It also marks the launch of 'Brilliance Awards – Elite Honours', a distinct recognition created exclusively for winners of the 2026 awards.

The 2026 editions of the Brilliance Awards will span Europe, North America, South Asia, and the MENA region, celebrating outstanding individuals, teams, and organisations shaping the future of business, technology, and society. 'Brilliance Awards Europe 2026' is the first programme delivered in this refreshed format, with an expanded scope and a more scalable, regionally embedded approach.

Winners from each regional programme will progress to the Brilliance Awards Elite Honours 2027, where they will compete for final international recognition at the highest level.

DEBORAH COLLIER. President of the Digital Skills Authority, said:

"Recognition at this level is about excellence and evolution. These leaders do not stand still. They constantly redefine their own performance and influence the trajectory of those around them. This reflects a global digital philosophy of constant reinvention and forward momentum."

About Digital Skills Authority

Digital Skills Authority was founded over a decade ago in Windsor, building on flagship programmes established in 2008 that form the foundation of its legacy. Today, the organisation operates globally, with companies, offices, partners, and clients spanning multiple regions. It continues to champion excellence, capability development, and recognition in the evolving digital economy.

Media Contact

Julian Alexander, Digital Skills Authority, 1 302 803 6766 x111, [email protected], https://www.digitalskillsauthority.org

SOURCE Digital Skills Authority