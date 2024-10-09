Digital Spice's Web Design for Upscale Mexican Resort Wins a Web Excellence Award

Having worked closely with Digital Spice on the project, Kevin Scholl, Franchise Marketing Manager at Sonesta, said: "You can always find an agency, but it is hard to find a true partner." Post this

Sonesta partnered with Digital Spice to create a bilingual digital experience that seamlessly integrates the hotel into the new brand, engages English- and Spanish-speaking audiences, and vividly depicts the resort's enticing features and facilities.

From strategically designed user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) to development, booking engine integrations, and compliance, the agency worked closely with Sonesta to launch a fully optimized website in less than 5 weeks.

Focused on developing a smooth conversion funnel for key audience segments, Digital Spice initiated the project with a research-backed plan for website content and user journeys. The sticky navigation bar was designed to provide a complete overview of the website environment, allowing users to access key landing pages frictionlessly as well as proceed to the booking suite with a single click.

Digital Spice web design experts placed the visual elements, including video, gifs, and photography, strategically throughout the website to inspire wanderlust and keep users engaged. For UI, the agency combined Sonesta Classico's brand typography and color palette with Costa Sur Resort's authentic imagery to create an interface both loyal and new audiences can enjoy.

In addition to creating an award-worthy design, Digital Spice's priority was to ensure compliance with key regulations and industry standards. The new digital experience has scored highly on accessibility and ADA compliance tests to ensure all visitors enjoy an engaging experience.

The new Costa Sur Resort, Classico Collection by Sonesta digital experience was welcomed with praise at Sonesta and within the industry alike. Having worked closely with Digital Spice on the project, Kevin Scholl, Franchise Marketing Manager at Sonesta, said: "You can always find an agency, but it is hard to find a true partner."

