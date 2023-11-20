Digital Strategies to Accelerate Modern Biopharmaceutical Process Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

A new digital approach is required for process teams to thrive in the modern era of biopharmaceutical development. Post this

In this session, the attendees will learn key digital strategies to improve process design for cutting-edge therapies, plan better experiments, unify process data and simplify technology transfer. The featured speakers will cover digital strategies for cell line development, upstream and downstream processing and analytical operations.

Join this webinar to gain insights into implementing strategies in technology transfer and biopharmaceutical process development to drive innovation in modern drug modalities.

Join experts from Benchling, Areef Jetha, Market Strategy Lead — Development; and Justin De La Cruz, Solutions Consultant, for the live webinar on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 12pm EST (9am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Digital Strategies to Accelerate Modern Biopharmaceutical Process Development.

