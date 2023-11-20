Digital Strategies to Accelerate Modern Biopharmaceutical Process Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into implementing strategies in technology transfer and biopharmaceutical process development to drive innovation in modern drug modalities. Attendees will learn about the challenges faced by process development teams and the key digital strategies to improve process development. The featured speakers will discuss the value unlocked from these digital strategies. Attendees will also learn about digital strategies for cell line development upstream and downstream processing and analytical operations.
TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this stimulating webinar, gain insights into overcoming the challenges of biopharmaceutical process development, simplifying digital strategies for cell line development, upstream and downstream processing and analytical operations in modern drug modalities.
Process development has evolved considerably to support the biopharma shift towards newer drug modalities and accelerated development pathways. However, the software applications available to process development teams remain a siloed array of rigid point solutions, legacy electronic lab notebook (ELN) and laboratory information management system (LIMS) applications, custom integrations and internally built systems. These software applications contribute to siloed data, poor user experience and high cost of ownership. A new digital approach is required for process teams to thrive in the modern era of biopharmaceutical development.
In this session, the attendees will learn key digital strategies to improve process design for cutting-edge therapies, plan better experiments, unify process data and simplify technology transfer. The featured speakers will cover digital strategies for cell line development, upstream and downstream processing and analytical operations.
Join this webinar to gain insights into implementing strategies in technology transfer and biopharmaceutical process development to drive innovation in modern drug modalities.
Join experts from Benchling, Areef Jetha, Market Strategy Lead — Development; and Justin De La Cruz, Solutions Consultant, for the live webinar on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 12pm EST (9am PST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Digital Strategies to Accelerate Modern Biopharmaceutical Process Development.
