Digital Tails Group and Galactic Armory Announce Strategic Partnership to Scale 3D Maker Ecosystem

Digital Tails Group and Galactic Armory have officially entered a long-term strategic partnership to build the next generation of digital tools for the global 3D printing and cosplay community. The collaboration marks a major evolution for Galactic Armory, moving from a digital asset storefront to a comprehensive, technology-driven ecosystem. The partnership begins with the launch of FormFitter, a web-based scaling utility that allows users to manually adjust 3D armor assets to their unique body proportions. By applying real-time parametric transforms in the browser, users can ensure a perfect fit before exporting print-ready STL files.

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

A multi-stage roadmap for innovation

Digital Tails Group is currently architecting a three-phase development roadmap to modernize Galactic Armory's technical infrastructure:

The web-based demo (live now): A session-based utility at FormFitter.net that introduces the community to streamlined parametric fitting.

The MVP platform: Evolving the utility into a full web platform featuring user authentication, saved body profiles, and the ability for users to import external 3D models. This phase will also include a proprietary donation and membership platform to enhance community autonomy.

Standalone application: The development of a high-performance standalone application designed for power users, offering advanced 3D processing and deeper integration with the maker's local hardware.

"We are building the technical foundation for the future of the 3D maker community," said Aleksei Shestakov, Executive Chairman at Digital Tails Group. "By partnering with Galactic Armory, we are taking complex 3D engineering and making it accessible to every hobbyist through a cohesive, end-to-end digital ecosystem."

"Our mission has always been to support the maker community by providing the highest quality assets possible," said Aaron Hughes, CEO of Galactic Armory. "By partnering with Digital Tails Group, we are building a suite of professional tools that solve the real-world challenges of 3D printing, so creators can produce reliable, wearable, and accurate prints."

This transition will be supported by a focused Kickstarter campaign, allowing the community to participate in the development of these professional-grade tools.

About Digital Tails Group

Digital Tails Group (DTG) is a specialized software development company that bridges the gap between digital sales and physical production. With a team of over 30 in-house experts, DTG builds custom digital architecture that automates the full product lifecycle—from interactive 3D web configurations to precise, manufacturing-ready specifications. Serving global clients across furniture, fashion, and industrial sectors, Digital Tails Group provides the technical depth necessary for businesses to transform complex 3D concepts into scalable, user-friendly realities.

Learn more at digital-tails.group

About Galactic Armory

Based in New Jersey and led by CEO Aaron Hughes, Galactic Armory is a premier destination for high-fidelity 3D models, physical props, and DIY kits for the global maker and cosplay community. Through a massive international presence on Patreon, YouTube and Instagram, Galactic Armory provides cinematic-grade 3D print files and educational resources. The company is dedicated to making professional-level cosplay accessible through a combination of high-quality assets and community-driven technology.

Learn more at galacticarmory.net

Media Contact

Aleksei Shestakov, Digital Tails USA LLC, 1 2016063622, [email protected], https://digital-tails.group/

SOURCE Digital Tails USA LLC