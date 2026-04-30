Digital Tails Group and Galactic Armory Launch FormFitter - A Web-Based 3D Digital Tailoring System

Digital Tails Group, a leader in bespoke 3D visualization and web-based configuration systems, announce the launch of FormFitter, a revolutionary parametric 3D customization tool developed for Galactic Armory, the premier source for high-fidelity sci-fi and fantasy 3D assets. For years, the 3D printing community has struggled with the "trial-and-error gap." While digital files are precise, human bodies are not. Traditionally, makers had to master complex engineering software to scale armor to their specific measurements where a single mistake resulted in failed prints.

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Tails Group, a leader in bespoke 3D visualization and web-based configuration systems, announce the launch of FormFitter, a revolutionary parametric 3D customization tool developed for Galactic Armory, the premier source for high-fidelity sci-fi and fantasy 3D assets.

For years, the 3D printing community has struggled with the "trial-and-error gap." While digital files are precise, human bodies are not. Traditionally, makers had to master complex engineering software to scale armor to their specific measurements where a single mistake resulted in failed prints.

FormFitter – the digital tailor for the maker generation

FormFitter allows users to create a biometric avatar using real-world measurements. Key features include:

Biometric avatars: Real-time synchronization between slider inputs and 3D models

Snap-to-body logic: Eliminates manual placement and alignment errors

Print-ready export: Generates manifold, watertight STL files optimized for slicing software

Zero technical barrier: Designed with an intuitive UI

Strategic evolution and independence

The launch marks Phase 1 of a multi-stage rollout. While currently available as a public demo to support Galactic Armory's upcoming marketing initiatives, the platform will evolve into a proprietary ecosystem. This shift will allow Galactic Armory to transition from third-party platforms to a self-sustained subscription model featuring cloud-saved body profiles.

"Scaling armor is the hardest part of any build," said Aaron Hughes, CEO of Galactic Armory. "Right now, people guess through trial and error. FormFitter changes that by giving our community a path to a perfect fit every time."

"Our goal was to take a high-complexity industrial workflow and distill it into a consumer-grade experience," said Aleksei Shestakov, Executive Chairman of Digital Tails Group. "With FormFitter, we've proven that you can maintain manufacturing-level precision inside a standard web browser, making high-end cosplay accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical background."

Future outlook

Digital Tails Group is currently developing a proprietary platform to handle heavy 3D workloads, while future phases will include a standalone offline application to serve power users who require stability outside of a browser environment.

For a detailed look at the engineering and business strategy behind the project, read the full case study.

About Digital Tails Group

Digital Tails Group (DTG) is a specialized software development company that bridges the gap between digital sales and physical production. With a team of over 30 in-house experts, DTG builds custom digital architecture that automates the full product lifecycle – from interactive 3D web configurations to manufacturing-ready specifications. Serving global clients across furniture, fashion, and industrial sectors, Digital Tails Group provides the technical depth necessary for businesses to transform complex 3D concepts into scalable, user-friendly realities.

Learn more at digital-tails.group

About Galactic Armory

Based in New Jersey and led by CEO Aaron Hughes, Galactic Armory is a premier destination for high-fidelity 3D models, physical props, and DIY kits for the global maker and cosplay community. Through a massive international presence on Patreon, YouTube and Instagram, Galactic Armory provides cinematic-grade 3D print files and educational resources. The company is dedicated to making professional-level cosplay accessible through a combination of high-quality assets and community-driven technology.

Learn more at galacticarmory.net

Media Contact

Aleksei Shestakov, Digital Tails Group, 1 2016063622, [email protected], http://digital-tails.group

SOURCE Digital Tails Group