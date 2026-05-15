Digital Tails Group and Gebr. Kaiser GmbH Expand Partnership to Launch AI-Powered Interior Visualization for Carvido Brand

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Digital Tails Group, a premier developer of advanced 3D configuration and CPQ solutions, announces an expansion of its strategic partnership with CARVIDO – Gebr. Kaiser GmbH. The collaboration enters a new frontier with the integration of cutting-edge Generative AI into the Carvido wardrobe configurator, revolutionizing how consumers design and visualize bespoke furniture.

Closing the imagination gap

For the past three years, Digital Tails Group has served as the technology architect for Gebr. Kaiser GmbH, developing the high-performance 3D configurator and CPQ system behind the Carvido brand. The latest evolution introduces a proprietary AI rendering pipeline that transforms a technical 3D model into a photorealistic interior render. Traditional configurators usually end at the digital model stage — the Carvido AI tool extends the process further. It interprets complex geometries and applies realistic lighting, depth, and material textures within a professional-grade interior environment.

High-tech, low-friction innovation

Engineered to support the sales funnel without disrupting the user experience, the AI integration functions as a background process that keeps the interface clean and intuitive. Key technical features include:

Advanced geometry recognition: specialized logic for complex cabinet structures and visually demanding materials

Automated lead delivery: a fully integrated workflow that sends the final AI-generated image directly to the customer

Dynamic prompt control: a flexible environment that allows the CARVIDO team to adjust visual styles and interior aesthetics in real time without additional development work

"Our three-year partnership with Gebr. Kaiser has always centered on reducing friction in the purchasing process," said Aleksei Shestakov, Executive Chairman at Digital Tails Group. "The transition from technical 3D models to AI-generated interior realism gives Carvido customers a far clearer understanding of the final product. The technology strengthens purchase confidence and supports conversion at a much deeper level."

A proven partnership

The deployment of the AI Visualization tool marks the third year of successful collaboration between the two firms. The combination of German manufacturing excellence and Digital Tails Group's technical agility positions Carvido as a benchmark within the digital-first furniture industry.

Lukas Kaiser of Gebr. Kaiser GmbH added: "Digital Tails Group has been a vital partner in our digital transformation. This AI tool solves one of the biggest challenges in custom furniture: creating realistic visualizations quickly and efficiently. It enables us to generate high-quality customer visualizations directly from our configurator within seconds — something that previously required around 90 minutes of interior design work per project."

About Digital Tails Group

Digital Tails Group is a custom software development firm specializing in 3D configurators, 3D visualization, CPQ systems, and AI-driven e-commerce solutions. Based in New Jersey, the group helps global brands bridge the gap between complex engineering and intuitive, high-conversion user experiences.

About Gebr. Kaiser GmbH

Based in Germany, Gebr. Kaiser GmbH is the company behind CARVIDO, a digital-first brand specializing in made-to-measure built-in wardrobes and custom storage solutions. CARVIDO combines an intuitive online configurator, precise measurement technology and high-quality European manufacturing to create wardrobes that fit each customer's space down to the millimetre.

Media Contact

Aleksei Shestakov, Digital Tails Group, 1 2016063622, [email protected], https://digital-tails.group/

SOURCE Digital Tails Group