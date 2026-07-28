Digital Tails Group Introduces High-Fidelity Web 3D for RV and Automotive Configurators

"The challenge was not simply to display a 3D vehicle in a browser," said Sergei Svistunov, CTO at Digital Tails Group. "It was to preserve enough of the materials, atmosphere and physical character of the product for buyers to understand what they are considering." Post this

DTG's new rendering approach changes how materials respond to light, how surfaces reflect their surroundings, and how shadows build depth and visual weight into the scene. Buyers can rotate the vehicle, explore the interior and compare materials or options directly in the browser, with immediate visual feedback.

Closing the gap between quality and performance

Manufacturers chasing higher visual fidelity have typically faced a choice between lightweight browser-based 3D and cloud-rendered alternatives such as Pixel Streaming. Pixel Streaming delivers high visual quality by rendering each scene on a remote GPU and streaming the result back to the browser as video — but that quality comes at a cost: every active user requires dedicated cloud rendering capacity, which drives up infrastructure spend and ties interaction responsiveness to the round trip between browser input and server output.

DTG's approach removes that dependency. By rendering the scene directly on the buyer's own device, the technology delivers comparable visual richness without the per-session cloud GPU cost or the network latency that can make remote-rendered experiences feel sluggish — so manufacturers gain the visual upgrade without a corresponding increase in infrastructure spend as site traffic scales. The approach keeps the interactive scene on the buyer's device while upgrading the elements that most strongly affect perceived realism, including:

Detailed material definitions, gloss, and surface reflections

Advanced interior and exterior lighting design

Contact shadows that give vehicle components a credible sense of weight and position

High-fidelity wood, fabric, leather, metal, glass and painted finish rendering

Web-optimized 3D models built for modern browsers and mobile devices

The goal is not to replace cloud rendering in every use case. It is to close the visual gap for commercial Visual CPQ configurators, where manufacturers need a convincing, responsive experience that can scale to a large volume of website visitors without scaling cloud infrastructure costs alongside it.

Powered by OWNverse visual technology

DTG's High-Fidelity Web 3D capability is built on OWNverse's visual technology platform, which supplies the underlying real-time material, lighting and shadow rendering used across the RV and automotive configurator experience. By utilizing OWNverse's visual capabilities, DTG is able to extend production-grade rendering quality to browser-based Visual CPQ configurators without the infrastructure overhead of cloud-based rendering — giving manufacturers a faster path to bringing high-fidelity 3D configurators to market.

Helping buyers understand what they're configuring

For RV manufacturers, visual quality isn't simply a design improvement — it shapes whether buyers actually understand what they're building.

A single build may combine a layout, cabinetry finish, flooring, upholstery, storage configuration and equipment package that has never been photographed in that exact combination. A realistic configurator lets buyers see all of those choices together, as one coherent vehicle, rather than assembling them mentally from separate spec sheets and swatches.

"The challenge was not simply to display a 3D vehicle in a browser," said Sergei Svistunov, CTO at Digital Tails Group. "It was to preserve enough of the materials, atmosphere and physical character of the product for buyers to understand what they are considering."

Completed configurations can be saved and passed to a dealer or sales representative along with the selected model, layout, materials and options — allowing the conversation to continue from the buyer's actual choices instead of starting over with a generic inquiry.

The rendering capability can be combined with guided option selection, compatibility rules, pricing, saved builds, dealer handoff and quote preparation — or deployed on its own as a standalone interactive product viewer when a broader sales workflow isn't required.

Availability

DTG's high-fidelity, browser-native rendering capability is now available for new RV, camper van, caravan, upfit and specialty automotive projects. While optimized for the complex architectural and material demands of the automotive industry, the underlying technology is designed to scale across industries and is equally available for high-end product configurator projects in other custom manufacturing sectors. Manufacturers can request an evaluation of their product range, existing 3D assets and configuration requirements at the DTG solution page (https://digital-tails.group/case-studies/lonepeak-3d-configurator-tool-case-study-3?utm_source=pr_distribution&utm_medium=earned_media&utm_campaign=High-Fidelity_Web_3D_for_RV_and_Automotive_Configurators&utm_content=new_rendering_technology)

About Digital Tails Group

https://digital-tails.group

Digital Tails Group (DTG) is a specialized software development company that bridges the gap between digital sales and physical production. With a team of over 30 in-house experts, DTG builds custom digital architecture that automates the full product lifecycle — from interactive 3D web configurations to manufacturing-ready specifications.

DTG's automotive and RV solutions help manufacturers present their products, guide buyers through available options via Visual CPQ workflows, and pass configured builds to sales, dealer and operational systems.

With a presence across North America, Europe and Southeast Asia, DTG includes the award-winning creative agency Cyberfox. Digital Tails Group is part of The Bowmo Group of Companies.

Media Contact

Aleksei Shestakov, Digital Tails Group, 1 2016063622, [email protected], https://digital-tails.group/

SOURCE Digital Tails Group