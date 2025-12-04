Digital Tails Group Launches 3DT Automotive, a Next-Generation 3D Configuration & CPQ Platform for the Market

Digital Tails Group ("DTG" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of Bowmo, Inc., today announced the commercial launch of 3DT Automotive, a next-generation 3D configuration and smart CPQ (Configure-Price-Quote) platform purpose-built for manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs), vans, and custom campers.

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3DT Automotive delivers a seamless digital workflow from real-time photorealistic 3D visualization to production-ready specifications, enabling OEMs, custom builders, and component suppliers to accelerate sales cycles, reduce engineering complexity, and scale high-margin customization.

The platform provides manufacturers with an interactive 3D configurator capable of supporting complex interior and exterior layouts, modular upgrade systems, accessories, technical components, finishes, materials, and region-specific packages. Its integrated Smart CPQ engine manages compatibility rules, pricing logic, option dependencies, and technical constraints-ensuring 100% manufacturable, error-free configurations at all times.

Built on a modular, enterprise-grade architecture, 3DT Automotive can be deployed across individual product lines, regions, dealer networks, and B2B channels. It is optimized for websites, dealer portals, sales kiosks, mobile applications, and OEM enterprise environments, creating a unified digital experience across every customer and dealer touchpoint.

A key differentiator of 3DT Automotive is its ability to automatically generate production-ready Bills of Materials (BOMs), build sheets, and technical specifications fully compatible with ERP, PLM, CAD, and MES systems. By eliminating manual engineering and re-keying of data, the platform shortens lead times, reduces production bottlenecks, and minimizes costly order errors in custom vehicle manufacturing.

Value for Van & Camper Manufacturers

Accelerates quoting and engineering from days or weeks to minutes

Photorealistic visualization that increases engagement and conversion rates

Zero incompatible configurations through intelligent option logic

Faster rollout of new trims, regional variations, and custom layouts

Unified digital workflow connecting sales, engineering, and production

Industry Impact

The launch of 3DT Automotive addresses a critical gap in the rapidly expanding custom RV market, where vehicles are increasingly option-dense and engineering-intensive. By digitizing and automating the entire configuration-to-production lifecycle, Digital Tails Group enables manufacturers to scale personalization profitably while delivering a premium, modern buying experience.

About Digital Tails Group

Digital Tails Group (DTG) is a cutting-edge software development firm specializing in immersive 3D, extended reality (XR), and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. DTG's product suite helps clients modernize sales processes, boost operational efficiency, and enhance customer experience. With a presence across North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, DTG includes the award-winning creative agency Cyberfox and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bowmo, Inc.

About Bowmo, Inc.

Bowmo, Inc. [OTC : BOMO] is a New York–based artificial intelligence (AI) software and services company delivering transformative solutions across multiple industries.

Originally founded as an HR-Tech company, Bowmo has since expanded its scope by integrating AI, machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL), blockchain, and extended reality (XR) technologies to power innovative products and platforms across manufacturing, SaaS sales, sports, real estate, entertainment, cybersecurity and other verticals.

Bowmo's ecosystem includes Interview Mastery® and Digital Tails Group, forming a unified innovation engine with multi-vertical reach and a shared mission to accelerate the adoption of intelligent, data-driven experiences in building 3D configurators, e-Learning applications, fully Interactive Manuals and much more.

