Digital Tails Group Launches Industry-Leading 3D Camper Configurator and CPQ solution for Lone Peak Overland

"Lone Peak's campers require a high level of modularity and engineering precision," said Aleksei Shestakov from Digital Tails Group. "We built a system that connects configuration rules directly to the customer experience, so what appears in 3D reflects what can be produced in the workshop." Post this

The launch also expands Digital Tails Group's growing portfolio of digital solutions for RV and camper manufacturers, with a focus on combining advanced 3D visualization, CPQ infrastructure, and production-ready configuration systems for highly customizable vehicles.

To learn more about DTG's RV and camper solutions, explore our offering.

Real-time 3D customization for modular truck campers

The 3D configurator delivers real-time, photorealistic visualization across multiple truck models. Users can switch between interior lighting setups, storage configurations, and window placements while the CPQ engine updates pricing instantly and validates build rules in the background. Each configuration remains aligned with production constraints, ensuring that selected builds can move directly into manufacturing without manual rework.

"Lone Peak's campers require a high level of modularity and engineering precision," said Aleksei Shestakov from Digital Tails Group. "We built a system that connects configuration rules directly to the customer experience, so what appears in 3D reflects what can be produced in the workshop."

Read the full case study to explore how the configurator and CPQ workflow operate in practice.

Key features of the Lone Peak 3D configurator:

Real-time 3D visualization: Customers explore fully customized camper configurations from any angle with accurate spatial representation across truck platforms.

Intelligent CPQ logic: Rule-based configuration and automated pricing reduce errors and ensure instant, accurate quotations.

Streamlined production workflow: The system converts approved configurations into structured manufacturing data ready for production teams.

Seamless integration: The platform connects with Lone Peak's existing operational systems and reduces order friction across the sales cycle.

The new 3D builder is now live and available at www.lonepeakoverland.com.

About Digital Tails Group

Digital Tails Group is a software development company specializing in custom 3D configurators and CPQ solutions for the manufacturing sector. DTG helps product-driven companies transform complex sales processes into structured digital workflows with higher accuracy and efficiency. For more information, visit DTG's official website.

About Lone Peak Overland

Based in Wenatchee, WA, Lone Peak Overland designs and manufactures lightweight, customizable truck campers. Built for durability and simplicity, Lone Peak campers provide expansive interior space and strong value for adventurers seeking long-range capability.

Media Contact

Aleksei Shestakov, Digital Tails USA LLC, 1 2016063622, [email protected], https://digital-tails.group/

SOURCE Digital Tails USA LLC