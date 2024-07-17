Digital Transaction Management Revolutionized: AI Takes Center Stage in Driving Enterprise Growth

"The 2024 Digital Transaction Management Globe provides essential insights into the evolving DTM landscape and the key providers driving innovation in this space." - Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research Post this

While the DTM market still has a large volume of paper transactions awaiting digitization, it's also becoming a replacement market. Providers are racing to develop Intelligent Assistants that can automate tasks and answer questions, further enhancing the value of DTM solutions. With the Digital Wallet gaining traction in Europe, the rest of the world is also grappling with the need to migrate legacy paper content to digital formats.

The 2024 Aragon Research Globe evaluates 20 major DTM providers at the forefront of this evolution:

Adobe, airSlate, Box, Citrix, Conga, Docusign, Dropbox, Infocert, Ironclad, Mitratech, Namirial, Nintex, OneSpan, PandaDoc, RPost, Sertifi, Signeasy, Smart Communications, Wacom, and ZorroSign.

"Digital Transaction Management is a critical tool for enterprises seeking to streamline operations and reduce reliance on paper," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "The 2024 Globe provides essential insights into the evolving DTM landscape and the key providers driving innovation in this space."

The 2024 Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management is available now. To learn more, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/.

