Digital Transformation Leader The Wave Group Appoints Brian Dinges as VP

Brian Dinges joins The Wave Group as VP of Professional Services & Delivery. He will leverage his impressive track record in the financial industry to drive operational excellence and client satisfaction.

ONTARIO, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- **The Wave Group Welcomes New Vice President of Professional Services & Delivery, Brian Dinges***

The Wave Group, a leader in innovative digital transformation strategies, is excited to announce the addition of Brian Dinges as the new Vice President of Professional Services and delivery. With over 15 years of extensive experience in product management, implementations, and client support, Brian is set to lead service delivery to our clients.