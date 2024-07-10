Digital Transformation Leader The Wave Group Appoints Brian Dinges as VP

Brian Dinges joins The Wave Group as VP of Professional Services & Delivery. He will leverage his impressive track record in the financial industry to drive operational excellence and client satisfaction.
The Wave Group, a leader in innovative digital transformation strategies, is excited to announce the addition of Brian Dinges as the new Vice President of Professional Services and delivery. With over 15 years of extensive experience in product management, implementations, and client support, Brian is set to lead service delivery to our clients.
Brian's distinguished career spans various high-impact roles within the financial sector, where he has consistently demonstrated expertise in driving exponential growth, streamlining operations, and building exceptional customer service frameworks. His proficiency in budget management, risk mitigation, and business transformation positions him as a pivotal asset to The Wave Group.
"I am thrilled to join The Wave Group and contribute to the company's vision of delivering top-tier Digital Payment Technologies," said Brian. "My goal is to leverage my experience to drive operational efficiencies and foster a culture of continuous improvement."
**About Brian Dinges**
Brian brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles, including Assistant Vice President, Treasury Services Manager at Pacific Western Bank, and Senior Product Manager at City National Bank. He has a proven track record of streamlining customer support, enhancing departmental efficiencies, and leading product strategy initiatives. Brian holds Middle Management Banking Certifications from the American Bankers Association and Calif. Intermediate Banking School.
**About The Wave Group**
The Wave Group is dedicated to providing future-forward digital Solutions tailored to merchants' and financial institutions' needs. Through a blend of omni-channel technology and industry-leading managed services, The Wave Group helps businesses achieve operational excellence and sustainable growth. Our team of experts is committed to delivering customized solutions that drive performance and efficiency.
