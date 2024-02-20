Digital Wholesaler Pathpoint Adds Small Manufacturers, Home-based Businesses

"This expansion is aimed at providing agents with the tools to offer their clients more robust solutions, saving time and delivering quotes more efficiently than ever before in the traditional E&S market." Post this

"We're thrilled to expand our product offering, further completing the storefront for our clients by ensuring they have access to our carriers' comprehensive product set," said Alex Bargmann, Pathpoint's CEO. "This expansion is aimed at providing agents with the tools to offer their clients more robust solutions, saving time and delivering quotes more efficiently than ever before in the traditional E&S market."

Launched in 2020, Pathpoint works with more than 19,000 agents nationwide to place small commercial E&S accounts using a self-service platform that streamlines quoting, binding and policy issuance for faster turnaround times. Pathpoint's markets currently write business in the Contractors, Lessor's Risk, Vacants, Monoline Property, Restaurants, Manufacturing and Cyber verticals.

Pathpoint is the modern wholesaler where insurance agents can get bindable small commercial E&S quotes in just a few minutes. We combine proprietary technology and first-class service to enable strategic partners to give retail insurance agents fast access to quotes from multiple, AM Best-rated A and better, carriers. Pathpoint is licensed in all 50 states and a coverholder at Lloyd's of London. To learn more about Pathpoint, and become an appointed agent, visit www.pathpoint.com.

