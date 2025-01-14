Digital4Startups Inc. Is Heating Things Up With A New Associate Partnership

Digital4Startups Inc. Is Officially An Associate Partner Of The Chicago Fire Football Club.
CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital4Startups Inc., a Chicago-based digital marketing consulting firm, announced today that it's entering into an associate partnership with the Chicago Fire Football Club (FC). Chicago Fire FC's associate partnership empowers local small businesses through digital and social media branding, B2B events, and other experiences at Soldier Field. This associate partnership aims to raise awareness for Digital4Startups Inc. and its mission to deliver digital marketing the right way.
Chicago Fire Football Club is a Major League Soccer (MLS) team that has been committed to fostering the sport of soccer at a local and national level since 1997. Named after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, the club embodies resilience, passion, and the unyielding spirit of the local community. With Soldier Field as their residency, the Chicago Fire have won an MLS Cup, and multiple U.S. Open Cups, and have consistently showcased top talent.
"Soccer is the world's most popular sport, and we're proud to become associate partners with our local team," said Reva Minkoff, CEO & President of Digital4Startups Inc. "With the Chicago Fire's help, we can blaze a path toward empowering the local business community."
For more information on the associate partnership between Digital4Startups Inc. and The Chicago Fire Football Club, please visit our website here: https://digital4startups.com/we-are-excited-to-announce-our-associate-partnership-with-the-chicago-fire-football-club/.
About Digital4Startups Inc.
Founded in 2012, Digital4Startups Inc. is a Chicago-based digital marketing consulting firm specializing in marketing strategy, search engine marketing, analytics, email marketing, and SEO. Digital4Startups Inc. helps companies use their marketing budgets more efficiently while providing education to ensure they're doing digital marketing the right way. Digital4Startups Inc.'s mission is to cultivate a stronger local business community and improve Chicago's startup ecosystem. Since its inception, Digital4Startups Inc. has worked with over 350 companies of all shapes and sizes, from Fortune 500 companies to sole proprietors. Digital4Startups Inc.'s current and past clients come from all types of industries, including B2B, eCommerce, Beauty, CPG, Finance, and Home Services. Digital4Startups Inc. is a Google Ads Premier Partner, Meta Business Partner, Microsoft Advertising Partner, and MailChimp Partner, amongst others. For more information, visit www.digital4startups.com.
Contact Information:
Reva Minkoff
President & CEO
Media Contact
Reva Minkoff, Digital4Startups Inc., 1 773-828-9692, [email protected], www.digital4startups.com
