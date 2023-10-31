Digital4Startups Named to Inc.'s 2023 Power Partner Awards

"We have always prided ourselves on going above and beyond for our clients to help them achieve their business goals," said Reva Minkoff, President and Founder of Digital4Startups. Post this

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

"We are honored to be recognized as a 2023 Inc. Power Partner," said Reva Minkoff, President and Founder of Digital4Startups. "We have always prided ourselves on going above and beyond for our clients to help them achieve their business goals and are grateful to have been able to assist so many amazing companies with their digital marketing needs over the last decade."

Digital4Startups Inc. is a full-service digital marketing agency and consultancy that specializes in marketing strategy, search engine marketing, paid social advertising, search engine optimization, and analytics. By focusing on efficiency, Digital4Startups helps their clients maximize the results of their marketing budgets. Their multiple specialties, breadth and depth of experience, and willingness to experiment with new channels have allowed them to be a one-stop shop for companies and allows Digital4Startups to grow with their clients over time.

There are over 75,000 startups and over 33 million small businesses in the United States. Digital4Startups was founded to serve these companies, with flexible, custom programs designed to meet the needs of each client. Since their launch in 2012, Digital4Startups has worked with several hundred of these companies. Some notable examples of their work include helping a company grow from five markets to seventeen markets, successfully catapulting an e-commerce company, within 18 months, to generate almost $600,000 in annual revenue solely through Google ads alone, all while operating within a tight budget and reducing the cost per acquisition of a B2B financial service provider over 50% in only five months.

To view the complete Inc. Power Partners list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023. The November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 31, 2023.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest- growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Founded in 2012, Digital4Startups is a digital marketing consulting firm specializing in marketing strategy, search engine marketing, analytics, and SEO. Digital4Startups helps companies use their marketing budgets more efficiently while providing education to ensure they're doing digital marketing the right way. Based out of Chicago, Illinois, Digital4Startups has worked with over 350 companies of all shapes and sizes since their inception, from Fortune 500 companies to sole proprietors. Some of the industries represented by current and past clients include B2B, eCommerce, Beauty, CPG, Finance, and Home Services. Digital4Startups is a Google Ads Premier Partner, Meta Business Partner, Microsoft Advertising Partner, and MailChimp Partner, amongst others. For more information, visit www.digital4startups.com.

