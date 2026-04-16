DigitalMYnd Launches with New Intelligence Platform, Reuniting Former Phoenix Marketing International Team

DigitalMYnd launches with a new intelligence platform built for a world where insights are abundant but action is scarce. By combining behavioral data with human insight, DigitalMYnd helps companies move faster, make better decisions, and turn continuous intelligence into real business results.
NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DigitalMYnd, a new marketing intelligence company built for a world overflowing with data but lacking true human understanding, officially launched today. Founded by Al DeCotiis, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO, the company reunites former Phoenix Marketing International colleagues to bring decades of research, insight, and growth expertise to a new model for understanding people in the digital world and turning that understanding into action.
DigitalMYnd moves beyond fragmented signals and traditional research silos by connecting unique individual digital behavior with what they think, feel, and do as well as projecting their future actions. Through analysis of proprietary AI-assisted behavioral and consumer research modeling, the company provides clients with comprehensive and modeled actual human data and attitudinal measures and turns them into actionable business decisions — and ultimately, faster, more confident action.
According to Dr. DeCotiis, "The future of consumer marketing lies in the precise development of human behavior roadmaps based on both actual behavior and emotional decision-making models. The DigitalMYnd holistic approach is unique in providing such insights and models," according to Dr. DeCotiis.
"With that core belief in mind, the combination of behavioral data, qualitative and quantitative human insight, and measurement within one integrated system will enable companies to identify earlier signals, make better decisions, and act with greater speed and precision," added John Schiela, Chief Client and Commercial Officer of DigitalMYnd.
About DigitalMYnd
DigitalMYnd was built for a world where insights are abundant, but action is scarce. By integrating behavioral data with human understanding, DigitalMYnd enables companies to move faster, decide smarter, and turn continuous intelligence into real business results.
Media Contact
Kristin Jutton, DigitalMYnd, 1 8458494341, [email protected], www.digitalmynd.co
SOURCE DigitalMYnd
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