DigitalMYnd Launches with New Intelligence Platform, Reuniting Former Phoenix Marketing International Team

"The future of consumer marketing lies in the precise development of human behavior roadmaps based on both actual behavior and emotional decision-making models. The DigitalMYnd holistic approach is unique in providing such insights and models." Post this

According to Dr. DeCotiis, "The future of consumer marketing lies in the precise development of human behavior roadmaps based on both actual behavior and emotional decision-making models. The DigitalMYnd holistic approach is unique in providing such insights and models," according to Dr. DeCotiis.

"With that core belief in mind, the combination of behavioral data, qualitative and quantitative human insight, and measurement within one integrated system will enable companies to identify earlier signals, make better decisions, and act with greater speed and precision," added John Schiela, Chief Client and Commercial Officer of DigitalMYnd.

About DigitalMYnd

DigitalMYnd was built for a world where insights are abundant, but action is scarce. By integrating behavioral data with human understanding, DigitalMYnd enables companies to move faster, decide smarter, and turn continuous intelligence into real business results.

Media Contact

Kristin Jutton, DigitalMYnd, 1 8458494341, [email protected], www.digitalmynd.co

SOURCE DigitalMYnd