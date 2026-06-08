Digitalzone Announces Major Expansion of Its Editorial Media Portfolio With Eight New Vertical Publications

"We have spent over a decade in B2B building content for the professionals who drive their industries forward. That experience gives us a level of audience understanding that's hard to replicate. We know what these readers care about, what earns their trust, and what keeps them coming back." Post this

Three New Publications Already Live

Digitalzone has wasted no time. Three of the eight planned publications are already live and publishing daily content:

HR Digital Digest - A destination for people professionals navigating the technology and business challenges reshaping the modern workplace. From workforce analytics and HR technology to talent strategy and organizational design, HR Digital Digest equips HR leaders with the practical insights they need to drive meaningful change.

The Healthcare Digest - Built for healthcare IT leaders, The Healthcare Digest delivers clear, grounded coverage of the systems, data, and technologies transforming healthcare delivery, from EHR strategy and data interoperability to AI adoption and cybersecurity. The publication focuses on what actually works in practice, without the hype.

FiDi Times - Built for financial services professionals who need to understand how systems actually work, not just what's making headlines. FiDi Times covers the operational mechanics of modern finance, from payments and rails to core banking infrastructure, lending platforms, regulatory frameworks, and digital assets.

All three publications launched with full editorial programs, posting unique content daily and driving reader engagement through dedicated, brand-aligned newsletters.

Insurance Publication Coming

Digitalzone will add another vertical publication to its portfolio within the next few months, targeting the insurance industry. This industry is experiencing significant technology-driven disruption and facing an acute need for trusted, specialized editorial resources.

Details on the upcoming brand, including launch dates and editorial focus, will be announced shortly. Further publications targeting additional verticals are planned to follow throughout the year, bringing the total new brand count to eight.

A Growing Portfolio of Influential B2B Editorial Brands

With the expansion underway, Digitalzone's editorial network is rapidly becoming one of the most comprehensive in B2B media. The company's existing brands—each a recognized name within its respective audience—form the foundation on which this growth is built:

CTO Magazine - Navigating the future of technology for CIOs, CTOs, and senior IT leaders

The Digital Digest - Candid, globally-minded tech coverage with a commitment to realism and healthy skepticism

Ad Pulse - Bold, practitioner-focused marketing insights for professionals who believe real marketing hits different

Each brand in the portfolio operates on the same editorial philosophy: post unique, high-value content every day and deepen audience relationships through targeted newsletters that keep readers informed, engaged, and coming back.

"We have spent over a decade in B2B building content for the professionals who drive their industries forward," said CEO Rishikkes Pawar. "That experience gives us a level of audience understanding that's hard to replicate. We know what these readers care about, what earns their trust, and what keeps them coming back. Every publication we launch is built on that foundation, and that is what will make this portfolio the best in its class."

Expanding Reach Across the Audiences That Matter Most

For B2B marketers and brands looking to reach senior decision-makers across technology, HR, healthcare, finance, insurance, and beyond, Digitalzone's growing editorial network offers an increasingly powerful platform. Advertisers and demand generation partners can tap into these tightly defined professional audiences through Digitalzone's full suite of performance marketing and content programs.

About Digitalzone

Digitalzone is a B2B demand generation and media company headquartered in New York, NY. Through its proprietary data cloud, growing portfolio of editorial brands, and performance marketing services, Digitalzone helps brands connect with the right buyers at the right time. An Inc. 5000 honoree, Digitalzone is headquartered at One World Trade Center, New York, NY 10007. Learn more at digitalzone.com.

Media Contact

Juliet Gallagher, Digitalzone, 1 7323202106, [email protected], Digitalzone

SOURCE Digitalzone