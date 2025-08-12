Digitalzone joins the Inc. 5000 list for a third year as growth accelerates globally

"We've always believed in solving for what really matters—innovating, while keeping demand generation human," said Rishikkes Pawar, CEO of Digitalzone. "In 2025, we took that vision further. We scaled intelligently, built stronger partnerships, and pushed our tech and team to new heights." Post this

"We've always believed in solving for what really matters—innovating, while keeping demand generation human," said Rishikkes Pawar, CEO of Digitalzone. "In 2025, we took that vision further. We scaled intelligently, built stronger partnerships, and pushed our tech and team to new heights."

Known for its bold vision and execution, Digitalzone continues to challenge traditional demand gen models. As one of the only fully in-house partners in the space, the company offers end-to-end control over campaigns—delivering unmatched visibility, accountability, and performance. With offerings like Programmatic Nurture™, Digitalzone helps marketers reach the right contacts with the right message—faster.

As the B2B landscape grows more complex, Digitalzone remains focused on solving the challenges that matter most to modern marketers: precision, speed, and measurable outcomes. Being named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 is just one more sign that the strategy is working.

About Digitalzone

Digitalzone is redefining the way B2B marketers generate demand—through precision targeting, high-quality data, and scalable performance marketing. With end-to-end campaign delivery, a global presence, and over 120 million opt-in contacts, Digitalzone helps brands find and convert the buyers that matter most. Since 2013, Digitalzone has partnered with the world's most ambitious companies to turn marketing strategy into measurable growth. Learn more at https://digitalzone.com.

Media Contact

Emily Chu, Digitalzone, 1 8162866066, [email protected], https://digitalzone.com/

SOURCE Digitalzone