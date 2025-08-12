Digitalzone joins the Inc. 5000 list for a third year as growth accelerates globally

Digitalzone, a global leader in B2B demand generation, has earned a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the third year in a row. Ranked No. 1420, this recognition marks another major milestone in Digitalzone's growth journey—and reinforces its position as one of the most innovative forces in modern B2B marketing.
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digitalzone, a global leader in B2B demand generation, has earned a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the third year in a row. Ranked No. 1420, this recognition marks another major milestone in Digitalzone's growth journey—and reinforces its position as one of the most innovative forces in modern B2B marketing.
The 2025 Inc. 5000 ranking reflects Digitalzone's continued acceleration in growth, driven by its strategic expansion into international markets and the rising demand for its data-first, client-centric solutions. Over the last 12 months, the company has deepened its global footprint, scaled its proprietary Contact-Based Marketing approach, and continued to roll out new programs to support today's evolving B2B buyer.
"We've always believed in solving for what really matters—innovating, while keeping demand generation human," said Rishikkes Pawar, CEO of Digitalzone. "In 2025, we took that vision further. We scaled intelligently, built stronger partnerships, and pushed our tech and team to new heights."
Known for its bold vision and execution, Digitalzone continues to challenge traditional demand gen models. As one of the only fully in-house partners in the space, the company offers end-to-end control over campaigns—delivering unmatched visibility, accountability, and performance. With offerings like Programmatic Nurture™, Digitalzone helps marketers reach the right contacts with the right message—faster.
As the B2B landscape grows more complex, Digitalzone remains focused on solving the challenges that matter most to modern marketers: precision, speed, and measurable outcomes. Being named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 is just one more sign that the strategy is working.
About Digitalzone
Digitalzone is redefining the way B2B marketers generate demand—through precision targeting, high-quality data, and scalable performance marketing. With end-to-end campaign delivery, a global presence, and over 120 million opt-in contacts, Digitalzone helps brands find and convert the buyers that matter most. Since 2013, Digitalzone has partnered with the world's most ambitious companies to turn marketing strategy into measurable growth. Learn more at https://digitalzone.com.
Media Contact
Emily Chu, Digitalzone, 1 8162866066, [email protected], https://digitalzone.com/
SOURCE Digitalzone
