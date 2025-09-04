Digitalzone Launches DZ One: The First Free Agentic AI Co-Worker for B2B Demand Generation

"DZ One is free because it should be. It's agentic because marketers don't need more dashboards; they need a co-worker who can listen, respond, and help them get campaigns live in minutes. This is about giving time back to marketers, not taking more from them." - Rishikkes Pawar Post this

With DZ One, Digitalzone isn't applying AI for AI's sake. The platform was built to solve long-standing challenges marketers face every day.

"Agentic AI has been called the next frontier in productivity: AI that doesn't just automate tasks but collaborates, reasons, and takes action," said Sonjoy Ganguly, Chief Product Officer at Digitalzone. "While many industries are racing to apply it, B2B marketing has been left behind. DZ One changes that. It's the first platform where marketers can build campaigns and pull reports through conversation — as simple as chatting with a colleague. Think ChatGPT, but for demand generation."

Digitalzone's approach to AI isn't about chasing hype. It's about solving problems marketers have been voicing for years: wasted spend, rejected leads, disconnected data, and time lost stitching together vendors. DZ One's capabilities reflect that focus with conversational campaign building and reporting, a unified hub for multi-vendor campaigns, and real-time lead validation.

AI is leveling the playing field across industries, and B2B marketing is no exception. With DZ One, Digitalzone isn't just creating another tool — it's giving marketers space to focus on strategy, creativity, and relationships, instead of losing hours to spreadsheets and manual fixes.

"Marketers have been telling us for years that the current options are broken," said Danielle Brancazio, Vice President of Product at Digitalzone. "Mid-market B2B teams can't afford six-figure platforms, and they don't have the time or resources to manage dozens of spreadsheets and complex workflows just to get clean leads into their systems. What they wanted wasn't another tool they wouldn't have time to use — they needed a co-worker. That's why we built DZ One: to give marketers a true partner that simplifies campaign management, protects lead quality, and makes demand gen easier, faster, and more accessible to everyone."

This launch also builds on Digitalzone's research, which found that 73% of B2B marketers waste thousands each year on leads rejected by legacy platforms Dimensions of Demand Gen, 2025. DZ One ensures every qualified signal — and every dollar invested — stays with the marketer.

Early access to DZ One is open now at www.digitalzone.com/DZ-One, with the platform officially debuting at The B2B Collective Austin, Digitalzone's flagship community event.

Digitalzone is a global leader in demand generation for modern B2B marketing teams. Trusted by thousands of marketers worldwide, Digitalzone helps scaling teams run smarter demand gen, protect every lead, and drive real pipeline — without hidden fees. Learn more at www.digitalzone.com.

