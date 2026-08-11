Digitalzone Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List for the Fourth Consecutive Year

"We've never measured success solely by how fast we've grown," said Rishikkes Pawar, Founder & CEO of Digitalzone. "We've measured it by whether we're helping B2B marketers better understand their buyers and make better decisions as a result." Post this

Headquartered at One World Trade Center in New York City, Digitalzone is a B2B Media, Data, and Technology company serving enterprise and mid-market organizations across North America and Europe. Founded, bootstrapped & owned by Rishikkes Pawar, the company has grown more than 40x globally over the past five years with the support of an experienced leadership team.

Since 2020, Digitalzone has evolved from a company serving just a handful of customers with one core product and a team of approximately 30 employees into a global organization with 500+ customers, seven owned B2B publications, a comprehensive portfolio of marketing and advertising solutions, and one of the industry's largest proprietary B2B data assets.

While the recognition celebrates financial growth, Digitalzone believes it reflects something much bigger happening across the B2B industry.

As AI reshapes marketing and advertising, buyer journeys become increasingly fragmented, and traditional demand generation models continue to evolve, the companies creating lasting value are those that understand buyers—not just generate more leads, impressions, or data.

Digitalzone has spent the last several years building for exactly that future.

The company's philosophy, The Art of Listening, is based on a simple belief: better marketing begins with better understanding. Rather than relying on isolated intent signals or account-level assumptions, Digitalzone connects first-party signals, identity, engagement, and buyer behavior into a continuous intelligence layer that helps marketers make better decisions and prioritize the right opportunities.

Those investments continue to shape every part of the business.

Over the past year, Digitalzone expanded its proprietary Digitalzone Data Cloud to more than 390 million global B2B records, including business profiles, firmographic, financial, hiring, and technographic data. The company also invested heavily in building its proprietary B2B Identity Graph, adding more than 100 million identity profiles to strengthen buyer identification and website deanonymization capabilities.

Digitalzone also continued to enhance its flagship Programmatic Nurture™ product, introducing advanced multi-channel orchestration, multi-touch attribution, and contact-level buyer visibility to help customers better understand buying committee engagement throughout the customer journey.

Beyond technology, Digitalzone has invested heavily in building its own media ecosystem. Today, the company owns and operates seven B2B publications, including CTO Magazine, Ad Pulse, B2B Collective, FiDi Times, and others, generating more than 3 million monthly page views and a growing subscriber base. The publications feature content written by respected journalists from the United States and the United Kingdom, covering technology, cybersecurity, AI, marketing, leadership, and business. Many of these stories are regularly referenced and syndicated by leading global business publications, such as Forbes.

"We've never measured success solely by how fast we've grown," said Rishikkes Pawar, Founder & CEO of Digitalzone. "We've measured it by whether we're helping B2B marketers better understand their buyers and make better decisions as a result. The industry is entering a new era where first-party signals, contact-level identity, and buyer intelligence are becoming competitive advantages. This recognition tells us we're building for where the market is going—not where it's been."

He added, "The real secret behind our success is our people, our culture, and our mindset. This recognition belongs to every employee who has believed in our vision and every customer who has trusted us as their partner. I dedicate this achievement to all of them."

For Digitalzone, a fourth consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 is not the destination—it is another milestone in the company's mission to build the world's most intelligent B2B marketing, advertising, and buyer intelligence platform.

The full 2026 Inc. 5000 rankings and methodology are available from Inc. magazine.

Media Contact

Emily Chu, Digitalzone, 1 8162866066, [email protected], https://digitalzone.com/

SOURCE Digitalzone