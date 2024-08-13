Digitalzone Recognized by Inc. 5000 as One of the Fastest-Growing U.S. Companies

Digitalzone climbs 459 spots on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list with impressive three-year revenue growth of 1,472 percent.
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digitalzone, a leading innovator in B2B demand generation solutions, has secured the No. 291 spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000, an annual list highlighting the fastest-growing private companies in America. Last year, Digitalzone was ranked No. 750 on the list. This year's change in ranking marks a significant leap that showcases its remarkable growth and commitment to providing cutting-edge B2B demand generation solutions.
The rankings reflect Digitalzone's rapid growth, which includes international expansion and new research and development initiatives aimed at better supporting clients in engaging the ever-evolving B2B buyer. Over the past two years, Digitalzone has expanded across the United States and entered the EMEA and APAC markets.
"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of America's fastest-growing companies for the second year in a row," said Rishikkes Pawar, founder and CEO of Digitalzone. "We have established a very deliberate growth strategy that focuses on partnering with our clients to solve their evolving needs. Our success is a direct result of our team's creative foresight, exceptional talent, and unwavering dedication to delivering results for our clients."
Digitalzone is committed to delivering the highest level of quality, transparency, and reliability as one of the only pure in-house demand gen partners. By harnessing a robust team of marketing professionals, innovative technology, and a client-first approach, Digitalzone consistently drives impressive results for its clients through engaging content syndication and lead nurture campaigns.
As a company, Digitalzone remains focused on fostering innovation, expanding its client base, and building strategic partnerships to provide exceptional value to clients. For more information about Digitalzone and its solutions, visit https://digitalzone.com/
About Digitalzone
Digitalzone is a leading B2B marketing and demand gen company that specializes in creating demand that converts for B2B organizations. Having delivered over 50,000 campaigns for some of the biggest companies worldwide, Digitalzone has a proven track record of driving growth for clients and continues to expand its footprint in the demand generation space. For more information, visit https://digitalzone.com.
Media Contact
Jena Hodgson, Digitalzone, 1 727-224-1608, [email protected], www.Digitalzone.com
SOURCE Digitalzone
