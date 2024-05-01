DigitCells Unveils Proprietary TWO-D system at AUA 2024, Revolutionizing Pathology Workflows

The TWOD system represents a revolutionary leap in pathology workflows, delivering unprecedented efficiency gains and setting a new benchmark in digital pathology." - Dr. Jim Lu, CEO and Medical Director of GoPath Diagnostics. Dr. Jim Lu, CEO and Medical Director of GoPath Diagnostics Post this

The TWOD system streamlines biopsy tissue workflows, significantly enhancing efficiency to meet the demands of today's pathology environment. It encompasses the entire process, from initial acquisition in the clinician's office, through comprehensive tracking within the histology lab, to final digital sign-out by pathologists. TWOD improves workflow efficiency providing a greater benefit of digital pathology adoption. This efficiency gain is achieved through a significant reduction in traditional consumable usage by up to 33%, leading to a 40% improvement in overall laboratory productivity. The benefits of TWOD include- preserved specimen integrity, substantial financial savings, and heightened diagnostic efficacy. These combined advantages make digital pathology a more compelling choice for the modern healthcare system.

Innovation at its Core: Optimizing the Entire Tissue Workflow for Better Patient Care

The TWOD system's patent-pending cassette design guarantees the structural integrity of biopsied specimens throughout the diagnostic process. This innovative design ensures each core is securely housed within a stable environment from the initial acquisition. The cassette then facilitates optimal formalin fixation during transport, minimizing the potential for tissue fragmentation upon receipt. This preservation approach safeguards tissue integrity for improved analysis. Our unique barcoding and color-coded system tracks the specimen during the entire process, starting from the clinician's site and throughout the histology lab ensuring complete tissue identity retention. This process is centrally managed by TWOD's LIS and IMS system which integrates laboratory information and pathology imaging with embedded augmented intelligence and pathology sign-out functions.

TWOD is a Leap Towards a Future Where Efficient Digital Diagnosis is More Accessible

"We are thrilled to unveil the TWOD system at this year's AUA Annual Meeting," said Dr. Jim Lu, CEO and Medical Director of GoPath Diagnostics, the parent company of DigitCells Inc. "The current histology workflow, which has been used for nearly a century, is not optimized for today's digital pathology setting. The TWOD system bridges the gap between histopathology and digital pathology, reducing cost and improving workflow efficiency. While we are focused on launching TWOD for prostate, our plans is to expand its capability into GI, breast and dermatology. We are proud to be setting a new benchmark in the industry with our TWOD system to help our colleagues embrace digital pathology in their practice".

Experience TWOD at AUA Booth 823

Visit the TWOD pop-up at AUA at booth 823 to see the system in action. Live demonstrations will be conducted on Friday, May 3rd, and Saturday, May 4th, from 9 AM to 4 PM. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with the TWOD system and gain firsthand experience of its practical benefits and capabilities.

About DigitCells

DigitCells, a leading technology company specializing in comprehensive digital pathology solutions, empowers pathologists worldwide to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and collaboration. Our offerings encompass quality hardware, intuitive software, and secure cloud-based services designed to support you throughout your entire digital journey. Partner with DigitCells and experience high-fidelity image capture, powerful digital capabilities, streamlined laboratory operation, enhanced collaboration and knowledge sharing with expert support and guidance every step of the way. Together, we can unlock the full potential of pathology and create a more efficient, collaborative, and accurate future for patients everywhere.

About GoPath

GoPath Diagnostics specializes in molecular, genetics, anatomic pathology, hematopathology, cytology, and digital pathology services. With advanced technologies and an experienced team of laboratory professionals, GoPath Diagnostics provides accurate, reliable, and timely test results to enable clinical healthcare providers to make informed treatment decisions and to empower pathologists by enhancing their molecular and digital capabilities.

