Digitizing Alzheimer's Disease Trials with eCOA and Digital Cognitive Assessments, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how digital cognitive assessments (DCAs) and electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) solutions each bring unique value to Alzheimer's trials. Attendees will gain insight into how digitizing assessments enables richer, more nuanced data capture. The featured speakers will discuss how flexible, intuitive tools reduce burden and promote engagement, ultimately setting us up for success in disease management and trial execution.
TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital technologies are playing a critical role in transforming both how and what is measured in Alzheimer's disease. Digital cognitive assessments (DCAs) are reshaping early detection and endpoint sensitivity, while electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) solutions are enabling patient, caregiver and rater-friendly data capture solutions that deliver higher quality data across all stages of the disease.
In this fireside-chat-style webinar, the expert speakers will explore how DCAs and eCOA each contribute to improving Alzheimer's trials and how, together, they offer a powerful, complementary approach. From early-stage identification and intervention to studies involving patients with symptomatic disease, the webinar will examine how thoughtful digitization can enhance endpoint data quality, reduce participant and site burden and provide deeper insight into patient experience.
Register for this webinar that blends scientific perspective, clinical experience and real-world examples to uncover what is possible when thoughtful technology development meets the needs of both the data and people behind it.
Join Paul O'Donohoe, Senior Director, eCOA Product and Science, Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company; and Dr. Kaycee Sink, MD, MAS, Chief Medical Officer, Cogstate, for the live webinar on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Digitizing Alzheimer's Disease Trials with eCOA and Digital Cognitive Assessments.
