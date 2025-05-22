Digitizing Alzheimer's Disease Trials with eCOA and Digital Cognitive Assessments, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

From early-stage identification and intervention to studies involving patients with symptomatic disease, the webinar will examine how thoughtful digitization can enhance endpoint data quality, reduce participant and site burden and provide deeper insight into patient experience. Post this

Register for this webinar that blends scientific perspective, clinical experience and real-world examples to uncover what is possible when thoughtful technology development meets the needs of both the data and people behind it.

Join Paul O'Donohoe, Senior Director, eCOA Product and Science, Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company; and Dr. Kaycee Sink, MD, MAS, Chief Medical Officer, Cogstate, for the live webinar on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Digitizing Alzheimer's Disease Trials with eCOA and Digital Cognitive Assessments.

